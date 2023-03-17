Baskets came few and far between last Saturday in the Aitkin Gobblers Section 7AA loss to the Esko Eskomos 78-33 in Hermantown.
The loss ended the Gobblers season and sent Esko into the semifinal round.
Andrew Martinson led the Gobblers with 12 points and Isaac Asmus joined him in double figures with 10. Alex Palm scored six and Eli Christy added five, all in the final 10 minutes of the game. That was the extent of the Gobbler scoring in the game as they couldn’t recover from a 34-point halftime deficit.
Esko led 6-0 before Palm hit a pair of hoops to close it to 6-4. It was 17-4 before they scored again on a bucket from Asmus. It was 25-6 when Martinson scored and 30-8 prior to Asmus’ next bucket. Aitkin got as pair of gifters from Martinson and one from Asmus before Palm ended the Gobbler scoring for the half.
The second half opened with two buckets from Asmus and after Esko ran six, he hit a free throw to make it 57-20. Martinson scored again and Christy got his first bucket making it 62-24. Martinson hit a pair of treys and Christy drilled a three to end the scoring year for Aitkin.
Aitkin 15 18 33
Esko 49 29 78
The Gobblers put four players in double figures in a 67-58 Section 7AA victory March 7 at home against the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars.
The win was the first playoff win for Aitkin since 2013-14 and the first at home in the last nearly two decades.
Braedyn Smith led the way with 18 points while Martinson had 16, Christy posted 15 and Asmus had 10. Palm finished up the Gobbler scoring with eight points.
The Gobblers led by seven at the break and the Jaguars got no closer than three early in the second half and trailed by double figures most of the final 18 minutes.
Aitkin kicked off the game with a three-point play by Christy and a three by Smith. They led 11-6 after a Palm gifter that gave five Gobbler players points in the opening five minutes.
It was 11-8 when the locals ran 10 straight as Smith hit another trey, Martinson scored, then hit a three and Christy drove the lane for a bucket. The Jags then scored seven straight, but Asmus came alive and scored on a free throw and three inside baskets for a 28-15 lead. He hit another free throw and the half ran out with Aitkin up by seven. The Jaguars hit a pair of hoops to open the second half, Christy scored and the Jags answered with a hoop of their own.
Aitkin went 10-0 on a three from Smith, a duece from Christy, another Smith three and two free throws from Martinson. The Jags cut it to nine but Martinson countered with a bucket and a free throw and after Palm scored underneath, he hit another duece and it was a 50-36 lead. They cut it to nine again but Smith rattled in another three and Palm converted a three-point play. Christy hit six gifters down the stretch to keep the Jaguars at bay and Aitkin went on to get the win. Senior Alex Palm talked about the big win, “We played with a sense of urgency knowing that a loss would end the season. We just played our game and although it was a physical game, we were able to get it done.”
Christy, who struggled a little with his shot, was grateful for his teammates, “I was a little off tonight but the rest of the guys picked me up and we got the win. I got pushed around a little and off balance but the team carried me for most of the game.”
Coach Scott Stanfield echoed some of those thoughts, “We should have won by more than we did. We didn’t shoot very well from the free throw line, (15-28) and missed a ton of layups. The guys pulled it together in a very physical game we held our own. They are a physical team and they are well coached, so this is a big win for us.”
The Gobblers move on to meet Esko in the next round.
H-Finlayson 22 36 58
Aitkin 29 38 67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.