Veterans Field in Aitkin was the scene of an ambush Sept. 9 and the victims were the visiting Pine City Dragons as the Aitkin Gobblers put 73 points on the board, 50 of them in the first half on the way to a 73-30 victory.
The win keeps the Gobblers unbeaten heading into week three. Coach Alan Hills was most happy with the win, “We got outstanding performances from all three phases of our game. Offensively the line did a great job of getting low and creating some running lanes for our backs. On the defensive side of the ball we were able to force a few turnovers to give us great field position and swarmed to the ball. Our special teams also chipped in with some big plays and returning both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.”
The Gobblers opened the scoring after Eli Christy picked off a pass at the Dragon 29. They went those 29 yards in just five plays as Jacob Williams scored his fifth touchdown of the year from six yards out. He ran the PAT for an 8-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, the Gobblers were in the end zone again as Williams grabbed a Dragon punt and wound his way through the defense from 40 yards out. Kane Beirne ran the points and it was 16-0 with 5:18 left in the period. The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and covered by Aitkin at the Dragon 35 and with a penalty on the ball at the 20.
Three plays later Alex Palm went in from five yards out. Williams ran for the two points and it was 24-0. They would score again before the period was over as Walker Jones blocked a punt and Aitkin covered it at the 10. Zack Ehnstrom went the final four and after the missed PAT it was 3-0 after one quarter.
The Dragons put a nice drive together at that point but stalled at the Gobbler 15 and Aitkin went 85 yards in just four plays for the score. Williams scored again, this time on a 45-yard run and after Ehnstrom hit Braedyn Smith for the PAT it was 38-0. They would score twice more before the break as Beirne scored from the one, his first of the season finishing off a four play 27 yard drive after a Dragon fumble. Aitkin got the ball back at their own 40 and went 60 yards in seven plays.
Williams did most of the work and raced the final 35 for the score with just seconds left in the half. That left Aitkin in front 50-0 at the half.
As if it couldn’t get any worse for the Dragons, the first possession of the second half for the Gobblers showed that it could. After the kickoff to the Gobblers 44, Williams took the handoff and sprinted 56 yards for a score. Ehnstrom booted the PAT and it was 57-0 just into the third period.
With Gobbler reserves getting plenty of time on the field, the Dragons scored a pair of touchdowns before Aitkin would score again. After the second score Alex Palm took the next kickoff and went 70 yards for the score. Braedyn Smith, replacing Ehnstrom at quarterback, hooked up with Ian McNevin for the PAT and a 65-16 lead. Pine City scored again but Aitkin went 62 yards in four plays to reach the end zone again. Kyle Hacker had a couple of nice runs before Smith hit McNevin who went 45 yards for the score. Will Henline ran the PAT before the Dragons scored one more touchdown and the final was 73-30.
It was a wild game to say the least as Aitkin moved to 2-0 and the Dragons fell to 0-2. Coach Hills summed it up, “Any night we can come away with a win is a good night but to win that convincingly and still be able to get almost the entire team on the field is great. Our whole team works hard and it’s nice to see them all get rewarded.”
The stats for the game were interesting. Aitkin ran just 34 plays from scrimmage to 60 for the Dragons and they put up 278 yards rushing to 348 for Pine City. The Dragons had all three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception. Williams led all rushers with 173 yards on just nine carries and Ehnstrom was 2-5 for 27 yards. Walker Jones who had a sack and a fumble recovery led the defense with three solo stops and six assists. Hayden Workman had two stops and five assists while Kane Beirne chipped in with one solo and six assists. Tackles were spread out over 26 different Gobblers.
Pine City 0 0 16 14 30
Aitkin 30 20 7 16 73
The Gobblers hit the road and play at Two Harbors Sept. 16.
