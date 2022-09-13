Jacob Williams

Jacob Williams strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Gobblers win over Pine City.

 Lexi Hills

Veterans Field in Aitkin was the scene of an ambush Sept. 9 and the victims were the visiting Pine City Dragons as the Aitkin Gobblers put 73 points on the board, 50 of them in the first half on the way to a 73-30 victory. 

The win keeps the Gobblers unbeaten heading into week three. Coach Alan Hills was most happy with the win, “We got outstanding performances from all three phases of our game. Offensively the line did a great job of getting low and creating some running lanes for our backs. On the defensive side of the ball we were able to force a few turnovers to give us great field position and swarmed to the ball. Our special teams also chipped in with some big plays and returning both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns.”

