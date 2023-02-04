The Pequot Lakes Patriots girls basketball team is currently ranked #5 in class AA this season and showed why as they rolled over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday night 71-21 in Aitkin.
They jumped out to a 42-8 lead at half and never looked back. The Gobblers played their second straight game without leading scorer Teagan Piecek and were led by Ella Janzen with eight points followed by Brita Westman and Emma Jacobson with five each, Josie Kostick with two and Bela May with a free throw. Aitkin was 2-4 from the free throw line and the Patriots were 11-15.
The Patriots opened the game with a 9-0 run bringing a Gobbler timeout at the 15:55 and the Gobblers still without a shot at the basket. Janzen finally got Aitkin on the board and after a Patriot three and a bucket, Westman scored to make it 14-4.
The Patriots went on a tear with a 25-0 run to make it 39-4 before Westman scored at the 1:56 mark. Janzen hit a three before a pair of free throws finished off the half for the Patriots. It was 45-8 when Jacobson scored off a steal, Westman scored and Jacobson hit a three around a pair of Patriot hoops and it was 49-15. An 11-0 Patriot run made it 60-15 when Janzen buried a trey. May hit a gifter and Kostick scored the final Gobbler points. The Patriots ended the game on a 9-0 run.
Pequot Lakes 42 29 71
Aitkin 8 13 21
The undermanned Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team traveled to Detroit Lakes last Thursday and suffered a crushing 57-14 loss to the Lakers.
Aitkin was without Piecek; Emma Skaj scored seven points in each half and the Gobbler team saw its record fall to 6-10 on the season.
Jacobson and Camille Parenteau each scored four points while Kostick had three, Janzen had two and Westman had a free throw to complete the scoring.
Coach Kaija Davies on the loss, “We were down two key players, couldn’t break the press, too many turnovers and not enough shot attempts.”
Aitkin was 4-9 from the free throw line while the Lakers were 7-11.
Aitkin 7 7 14
Detroit Lakes 36 21 57
The Gobblers host Staples/Motley Thursday, Feb. 2.
