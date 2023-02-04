 The Pequot Lakes Patriots girls basketball team is currently ranked #5 in class AA this season and showed why as they rolled over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday night 71-21 in Aitkin. 

They jumped out to a 42-8 lead at half and never looked back. The Gobblers played their second straight game without leading scorer Teagan Piecek and were led by Ella Janzen with eight points followed by Brita Westman and Emma Jacobson with five each, Josie Kostick with two and Bela May with a free throw. Aitkin was 2-4 from the free throw line and the Patriots were 11-15.

