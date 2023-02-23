Ella Janzen scored 14 points to lead the Aitkin Gobblers girls basketball team Thursday night but it wasn’t enough to stop the Detroit Lakes Lakers from picking up their 21st win of the year as they took care of the Gobblers 54-28 to sweep the season series.
Aitkin struggled to score with Teagan Piecek scoring six, Emma Jacobson scoring four and Emma Skaj and Brita Westman each scoring two. The Lakers were in front 14-0 before Skaj got the Gobblers on the board. It was 18-2 when Janzen hit a three and 20-8 when Piecek drilled a trey. Aitkin scored just five more points in the first half as Jacobson scored and Janzen hit another three.
The Gobblers were down 19 at the break. Janzen started the second half with a bomb but the Lakers put a 12-0 run together to go up 44-16. Janzen hit a three and a bucket before Westman scored to end the 7-0 run. The Lakers ran seven themselves and Jacobson and Piecek completed the Gobbler scoring for the night.
The Lakers were 5-9 from the line and oddly enough the Gobblers did not attempt a free throw in the game. Janzen talked about the loss, “We played better defense this time around against them, but turnovers continue to plague us. That being said, I’m so proud of this team and how hard we have worked this year.”
Coach Kaija Davies echoed some of those points, “We have to get more shots; we only put up 19 in the first half and that’s not good enough. We have to find a way to get more shots to the hoop. Turnovers continue to be a problem. We have to get better at taking care of the basketball.”
Detroit Lakes 32 22 54
Aitkin 13 15 28
The visiting Little Falls Flyers raced out to a 39-14 halftime lead on their way to a road win at Aitkin by the score of 57-41, dropping the Gobblers record to 6-15 on the season. Janzen led the locals with nine while Piecek, Westman and Ailie Kullhem each scored six points. Skaj added five, Jacobson and Abby Palm each had four and Camille Parenteau had a free throw.
Aitkin trailed 6-1 when Kullhem buried a trey to cut it to 6-4. It was 12-6 Flyers when the Gobblers called timeout with 13:02 left in the half. Skaj hit a pair from the line and after two Flyers hoops, Janzen hit a trey to make it 16-11. The half ended on a 23-3 Flyer run interrupted only by a duece from Westman and a free throw from Piecek.
The second half It was 41-14 when Jacobson hit a bucket and Skaj added a hoop. After a Flyer deuce, Piecek scored and Parenteau hit a free throw. Three Flyers scores were followed by a hoop from Jacobson, one by Westman and a three from Kullhem. That run made it 47-28 Flyers. Janzen nailed two consecutive threes and Piecek followed those with one of her own for a 54-37 score. Palm and Westman finished off the Gobbler scoring with a hoop apiece in the final minute.
The Flyers ended the night from the line with 11-20 while Aitkin had another rough night hitting just 5-18.
