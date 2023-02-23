Ella Janzen scored 14 points to lead the Aitkin Gobblers girls basketball team Thursday night but it wasn’t enough to stop the Detroit Lakes Lakers from picking up their 21st win of the year as they took care of the Gobblers 54-28 to sweep the season series. 

Aitkin struggled to score with Teagan Piecek scoring six, Emma Jacobson scoring four and Emma Skaj and Brita Westman each scoring two. The Lakers were in front 14-0 before Skaj got the Gobblers on the board. It was 18-2 when Janzen hit a three and 20-8 when Piecek drilled a trey. Aitkin scored just five more points in the first half as Jacobson scored and Janzen hit another three. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.