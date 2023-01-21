Tori Oehrlein, the C-I Rangers super-freshman, scored 41 points; 33 of them in the first half as the Rangers defeated the Aitkin Gobblers inside the old Woock Gym Jan. 13 by a score of 80-25. 

The Rangers ran off and hid in the first half, and then in the second half allowed just five free throws for the Gobblers who dropped to 5-7 with the loss. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.