The Aitkin Gobblers girls basketball team nearly lost two 16-point leads before escaping with a 55-54 victory in front of the home crowd, beating Staples/Motley in the season finale.
Aitkin finished with a 7-17 record heading into the Section play this week. Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek both scored 18 in the game while Brita Westman had some key baskets before finishing with 12 points. Camille Parenteau had four and Abby Palm had three points to complete the scoring.
Aitkin trailed early 6-0 before getting going on the offensive end. Westman scored to make it 6-2 and it was 12-2 before Coach Kaija Davies called a Gobbler timeout with 13:02 to go in the half.
Parenteau scored after the timeout and then Janzen got a steal and a hoop to make it 12-6. The Cardinals scored twice before Janzen struck again with two free throws. Piecek followed with a three and Westman scored to cut it to 16-13. The Cards scored, but Piecek hit two straight threes to give Aitkin its first lead at 19-18.
Staples called at timeout and then retook the lead but Janzen buried a three and Piecek hit two gifters. Janzen nailed two more treys for a 30-20 Gobbler lead. They led 32-24 and ran eight to end the half as Westman scored twice, Janzen hit two free throws and Westman scored again to end the half with the Gobblers ahead by 16.
The Cardinals, who beat Aitkin at their place 66-38 earlier in the season, were not about to give up and they started the second half with an 11-0 to close it to 40-35.
Janzen stopped the run with a three, Parenteau scored, Palm buried a three and Piecek hit a trey as well to restore the lead at 51-35. The Cardinals ran eight to make it 51-43 before Piecek scored, soon after the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run to close things to 53-50. They scored to make it 53-52 and Piecek followed by hitting a pair of gifters. Staples hit a pair of free throws, but later missed the second of two that would have tied the game. Aitkin grabbed the board and held onto the ball as time ran out.
Davies was relieved but happy with the win, “We just kept taking shots late when we should have been working the clock. We played well but kinda hung on at the end. We’ll take it going into the playoffs.”
Seniors Ailie Kullhem, Janzen and Piecek all echoed the same facts, “We had a long talk in the locker room after the game about hanging on to the ball and not taking the first open shot especially when we are ahead and the clock is in our favor.” They all were excited about winning the final game on their home floor.
The Cardinals hurt themselves at the line hitting just 9-25 while Aitkin was 6-9.
Staples/Motley 24 30 54
Aitkin 40 15 55
The Pequot Lakes Patriots are having a big season in girls basketball and they showed why they are one of the top teams in Class AA as they took it to the visiting Aitkin Gobblers Feb. 21, 84-29.
The Pats jumped off to an early lead and led the Gobblers by nearly 40 points at the break. Davies knew it would be tough for her Gobblers, “They scored too many layups and got out to a big lead. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them get to the State Tournament.”
Piecek led the locals with 13 while Janzen had six, Parenteau added four, Emma Jacobson had three, Westman had two and Josie Kostick had a free throw to complete the scoring.
Aitkin was just 2-10 from the line while the Patriots were 13-20. Both teams had seven threes in the game as Aitkin fell to 6-17 with the road loss.
