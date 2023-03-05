Teagan Piecek Aitkin Basketball

Teagan Piecek heads for the hoop as Brita Westman and Camille Parenteau look on.

The Aitkin Gobblers girls basketball team nearly lost two 16-point leads before escaping with a 55-54 victory in front of the home crowd, beating Staples/Motley in the season finale. 

Aitkin finished with a 7-17 record heading into the Section play this week. Ella Janzen and Teagan Piecek both scored 18 in the game while Brita Westman had some key baskets before finishing with 12 points. Camille Parenteau had four and Abby Palm had three points to complete the scoring.

