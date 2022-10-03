The Aitkin volleyball team was in Pierz for an invitational Sept. 24 and split the four matches played.
In game one Mora snuck out a win over Aitkin. Teagan Piecek and Baylie O’Neal led with four kills each and Brooke Zubke had three. Hannah Jones had four blocks, Maddie Hamilton had nine set assists and Jessica Much had 15 digs while Kenzie Hamilton added nine.
Mora 25 25
Aitkin 22 21
Game two went to Aitkin over Zimmerman with Zubke chipping in with five kills to lead the way. Jones had two blocks to lead that department, Maddie added 10 set assists, Piecek, Zubke and Maddie all had two aces, Kenzie had eight digs while Emma Ostrowski had six and Much had five.
Zimmerman 23 24
Aitkin 25 26
Maple Lake topped Aitkin in game three as O’Neal led with seven kills. Jones, O’Neal and Savannah Holm each had a block. Abby Palm had eight set assists with Maddie adding seven. Much and Ostrowski led in digs with six and five and Zubke, Kenzie and Palm each had one ace.
Maple Lake 25 25
Aitkin 20 20
Aitkin defeated Long Prairie to wind up the event. Piecek had four kills with Zubke and Kendall Ratz adding three apiece. Maddie had seven set assists while Palm added five. Zubke and Ratz each had a block, Palm had three aces and Kenzie had six digs in the match.
Aitkin 25 25
Long Prairie 17 20
The Gobblers’ long trip to Detroit Lakes Sept. 22 proved to be a disappointing one as the locals lost to the Lakers in three straight sets. Piecek led in kills with 3, Zubke had the only Gobbler block and Piecek had two aces. Much produced 18 digs followed by Maddie with 8, Ostrowski with 7, Kenzie with 5 and Baylie O’Neal and Abby Palm each with 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.