tlers came up just short of getting into the Section 7AA finals, losing 30-37 to the Mora Mustangs in the section semi-finals Friday evening, Feb. 17 at Cloquet.
The Gobblers gave it a good shot with a solid 39-22 quarterfinal win over Rock Ridge on Thursday night in Hibbing and running right to the end with the Mustangs in the semis. Grand Rapids had won over the Pierz Pioneers by the ninth tiebreaker of first points scored in a 32-32 tie in the semis to land them in the finals with Mora womping them 55-12 to advance the Mustangs to the 2023 State Tournament as a team.
Individual sections will be wrestled in Rush City Saturday, Feb. 25 to determine which two from each weight class will represent Section 7AA in the individual portion at State.
Gobbler individuals are seniors: Craig Ashton with a 35-4 record and ranked fourth at 285 pounds in Class AA in the Guillotine High School rankings; Jack Grell, 26-6 ranked eighth at 170; Hayden Workman, 13-12 and Kane Beirne, 13-14; juniors: Kenny Erickson, 30-6; Nathan Trotter, 27-12; Walker Jones, 18-9; Jackson Cline, 17-10 and Jacob Benson-Vick, 2-1; sophomores: Jacob Williams with a 30-2 record and ranked seventh at 182; John Pelarski, 21-15 and Jake McGuire, 10-12.
milestones
During the team semi-final match, Jacob Williams claimed his 100th career victory and John Pelarski pegged his 25th pin.
Aitkin, 39
Rock Ridge, 22
106-Weston Kyllonen lost a 0-8 major decision to Gage Benz.
113-Jacob Benson-Vick won a 10-5 decision over Grayson Bennett.
120-Jake McGuire fell to Nolan Campbell.
126-John Pelarski lost a 7-12 decision to Dutch Hedblom.
132-Jackson Cline won a 20-5 technical fall over Grant Benz.
138-Nathan Trotter won a 4-3 decision over Jackson Kendall.
145-Kenny Erickson won a 13-1 major over Colton Gallus.
152-Hayden Workman lost a 14-18 decision to Connor Morcom
160-Walker Jones grabbed a much needed pin in :54 over Gavin Flannigan.
170-Jack Grell won a 4-3 decision over Damian Tapio.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Kaelan Kimball in 1:57.
195-Kane Beirne won a 2-1 decision over Keegan Comer.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton won by forfeit.
Aitkin, 30
Mora, 37
106-Jacob Benson-Vick won a 6-1 decision over Stratton Nelson.
113-Madelyn Strohmayer pinned Nora Houglum in 3:57.
120-Jake McGuire fell to Mason Nelson.
126-John Pelarski pinned Cooper Sjodin in 3:19 to claim his 25th career pin.
132-Jackson Cline fell to Nathan Nelson.
138-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 4-3 triple overtime match over Carter Gmahl.
145-Kenny Erickson won a 2-0 decision over Brock Folkema.
152-Walker Jones lost a 2-14 major to Avery Nelson.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Connor Gmahl.
170-Jack Grell lost a 3-7 decision to Tucker Hass.
182-Jacob Williams won a 13-8 decision over Jared Yates marking his 100th varsity career win.
