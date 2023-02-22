tlers came up just short of getting into the Section 7AA finals, losing 30-37 to the Mora Mustangs in the section semi-finals Friday evening, Feb. 17 at Cloquet. 

The Gobblers gave it a good shot with a solid 39-22 quarterfinal win over Rock Ridge on Thursday night in Hibbing and running right to the end with the Mustangs in the semis. Grand Rapids had won over the Pierz Pioneers by the ninth tiebreaker of first points scored in a 32-32 tie in the semis to land them in the finals with Mora womping them 55-12 to advance the Mustangs to the 2023 State Tournament as a team. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.