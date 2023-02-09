Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers fell to the Grand Rapids Thunder Hawks by a close 33-37 score last Thursday on the home mat, bringing them to an 11-11 regular season record.
Seniors and parents were recognized with it being the last match of the regular season. The Gobblers will begin Section 7AA action with team sections beginning Thursday, Feb. 16 and finals Feb. 17.
Aitkin, 33
Milaca, 39
106-Weston Kyllonen got Aitkin fired up with a pin in 1:50 over Owen Schauer.
113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Joe Seely.
120-Jake McGuire lost a close 6-8 decision to Asher Brenden.
126-John Pelarski fell to Alex Lehman.
132-Tyler Franke fell to Justin Jobe.
138-Nathan Trotter wrestled a 16-0 technical fall in 4:59 over Connor Keith.
145- Tyler Hacker fell to Tanner Morlan.
152-Kenny Erickson pinned Warren Ritter in 3:09.
160-Hayden Workman won a 3-2 decision over Oliver Spohn.
170-Jack Grell took the forfeit for Aitkin.
182-Kaine Beirne fell to Weston Danielson.
195-Jacob Williams won a 13-6 decision over Jaxon Thompson.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton won a 13-1 major decision over Clayton Anderson.
Exhibition matches were won by Madelyn Strohmayer, Noah Roettger, Weston Kyllonen and Jeremiah Cortez.
junior high
at brainerd
Aitkin’s fifth and six grade and junior high wrestled in the Little Paul Bunyan tournament in Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 4 with 18 teams represented.
For the fifth and sixth grade, Jeff Young (2-2) placed third, with Josh Thole (2-2) placing fourth and George Hasskamp (1-3) finishing sixth. Hunter Oestreich and Koleton Insley also wrestled.
In the seventh to ninth grade division, Garrett Trotter went 3-1 to place third with Aiden Insley (3-2) finishing in sixth place. Weston Kyllonen (2-2), Cole Spolarich (2-2) and Noelan Jones (1-2) also wrestled.
