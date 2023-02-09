Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers fell to the Grand Rapids Thunder Hawks by a close 33-37 score last Thursday on the home mat, bringing them to an 11-11 regular season record. 

Seniors and parents were recognized with it being the last match of the regular season. The Gobblers will begin Section 7AA action with team sections beginning Thursday, Feb. 16 and finals Feb. 17. 

