Aitkin medal winners at the Section 7AA Individual Tournament at Rush City on Saturday. From left: John Pelarski, Nathan Trotter, Kenny Erickson, Jacob Williams, Hayden Workman, Jackson Cline, Jack Grell.
Aitkin wrestlers qualifying for the individual portion of the 2022 State Tournament, from left: Jacob Williams, Kenny Erickson and Madelyn Strohmayer.
Junior Nathan Trotter claiming his 125th varsity career win.
Reaching a career milestone and recognized on Saturday was sophomore Jacob Williams (left) with his 25th varsity pin
Three Aitkin wrestlers will be competing in the individual portion of the 2023 State Tournament March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Junior Kenny Erickson earned Section 7AA Champion with sophomore Jacob Williams making his way with a second place finish in the 7AA Individual Section Tournament at Rush City on Feb. 25.
Junior Madelyn Strohmayer earned her trip as Section runner-up in the 114-pound bracket in the Girls Section 6-7 Tournament Feb. 11 at Sartell and will be wrestling in the Girl’s Division on Saturday in conjunction with the individual portion of the State Tournament.
First round of individual wrestling will begin on Friday, March 4 starting at 9 a.m. with Class AA, followed by Class AAA and Class A. Quarterfinals will begin at 4 p.m. followed by wrestlebacks. Wrestling will continue on Saturday at 9 a.m. with all classes of consolation quarterfinals, championship semifinals and consolation semifinals. Third and fifth place matches and championships will start at 4 p.m.
All team matches will be wrestled on Thursday, March 2. You can keep in touch with tournament action at mshl.org or theguil lotine.com. RJ Broadcasting will also be keeping up with the action for area schools.
State individuals
At 145 pounds, junior Kenny Erickson earned his section championship and a second trip to the Big Show with a 13-2 major decision over Colton Gallus from Rock Ridge and a 7-0 decision over Mora’s Brock Folkema, before winning a close 8-7 decision over Jack Schoenborn from Milaca-Faith Christian in the finals. Erickson will go into the State Tournament with a 33-6 record.
Sophomore Jacob Williams wrestled his way to the finals at 182 pounds pegging his 25th career pin in 1:14 over Ethan Perrotti from Pine City-Hinckley/Finlayson and an 8-4 decision over Jack Nord from Milaca. Williams lost a 2-5 decision to Cloquet’s Zak McPhee in the finals to claim the runner-up spot. He will also enter the State Tournament with a 33-6 record.
Section results
In other section action, juniors Jackson Cline (132), Nathan Trotter (138) and senior Jack Grell (170) placed third with sophomore John Pelarski (126) finishing fourth and senior Hayden Workman (152) placing fifth. Weston Kyllonen (106), Jake McGuire (120) and Kane Beirne (195) also wrestled the full-day tournament.
Cline earned the opportunity to challenge for a true second, but lost to Justin Jobe from Grand Rapids. Grell was challenged to a true second, losing out to Mora’s Tucker Hall 6-9 in the challenge match.
Milestones
Reaching career milestones and being recognized on Saturday were sophomore Jacob Williams with his 25th varsity pin and junior Nathan Trotter claiming his 125th varsity career win.
