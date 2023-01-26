Wrestling in the varsity portion of the Mid-State Conference tournament were (front) Tyler Hacker, Jackson Cline, Madelyn Strohmayer, Nathan Trotter, Weston Kyllonen, Jack Grell; (back) John Pelarski, Kenny Erickson, Hayden Workman, Craig Ashton, Jake McGuire, Kane Beirne, Jacob Williams.
Aitkin Wrestling
Reaching milestones at the Mid-State Conference tournament on Friday were (l-r) junior Kenny Erickson with 75 wins and sophomore John Pelarski joining the 60 Win Club.
Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers went 5-3 for the week to bring them to a 10-7 overall dual record. They won two in the quadrangular on the home mat Thursday, Jan. 19, defeating Cloquet-Esko, 60-18 and Deer River, 51-19, before losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville 50-29.
The Gobblers won three matches and lost two to place them third in the Mid-State Conference duals at Detroit Lakes on Friday, defeating Crosby-Ironton, Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids while losing to Staples-Motley and the Pequot Lakes Road Crew.
Aitkin was slated to host the Milaca Wolves Tuesday before seeing Royalton, Mille Lacs and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena on the home mat Thursday night, Jan. 26. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Aitkin, 60
Cloquet-Esko, 18
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Cayan Fjeld.
113-Andrew Hudrlik fell to Aiden Theisen.
120-Jake McGuire pinned Alex Comer in 1:54.
126-John Pelarski, forfeit.
132-Jackson Cline, forfeit.
138-Nathan Trotter, forfeit.
145- Kenny Erickson, forfeit.
152-Walker Jones lost by medical forfeit to Warren Heitala.
160-Hayden Workman, forfeit.
170-Jack Grell, forfeit.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Damion Newcomb in 1:35.
195-Double forfeit.
220-Kane Beirne, forfeit.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Exhibition matches were won by Madelyn Strohmayer (2), Luke Workman, Garrett Trotter and Aiden Insley.
Aitkin, 51
Deer River, 19
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Charles Ikola.
113-Madelyn Strohmayer pinned Ian Bemham in 2:55.
120-Jake McGuire, forfeit.
126-John Pelarski lost a 6-8 decision to Tate Evans.
132-Jackson Cline pinned Dylan Gielen in 3:51.
138- Nathan Trotter wrestled a 16-0 technical fall in 4:51 over Wyatt Gullickson.
145- Tyler Hacker lost a 4-15 major decision to Tygh Gullickson.
152- Kenny Erickson pinned Nathias Parks in 3:29.
160-Hayden Workman pinned Hunter Rhodes in 4:38.
170-Jack Grell pinned Gus Thompson in 1:25.
182-Double forfeit.
195-Jacob Williams won a 21-9 major decision over JoJo Thompson.
220-Kane Beirne fell to Lee Pennington.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Winning exhibition matches were Tyler Franke, Garrett Trotter and Luke Workman.
Aitkin, 29
LPGE-B, 50
106-Weston Kyllonen fell to Brodie Pachan.
113-Madelyn Strohmayer fell to Logan Thom.
120-Jake McGuire lost a 2-5 decision to Colby Twardowski.
126-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Gavin Albers.
132-Jackson Cline fell to Conner Flan.
138- Nathan Trotter pinned Nathan Browen in 1:11.
145- Tyler Hacker fell to Mason Bruder.
152- Kenny Erickson won a 20-2 tech fall over Nathan Bitz.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Tucker Zigan.
170-Jack Grell pinned Jacob Hidalgo in 3:13.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Andre Recknor in 3:31.
195- Kane Beirne fell to Tate Twardowski.
220-Aitkin was open.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton finished off the night with a quick :09 pin over Grady Tomford.
Mid-state conference duals
Aitkin, 51-C-I, 15
Aitkin, 35-DL, 24
Aitkin, 33-Staples, 45
Aitkin, 51-Park Rapids, 26
Aitkin, 30-PLPRB, 48
106-Weston Kyllonen, 0-5
113- Madelyn Strohmayer, 1-3
120-Jake McGuire, 1-3
126-John Pelarski, 5-0
132-Jackson Cline, 4-1
138-Nathan Trotter, 4-1
145-Kenny Erickson 1-0; Tyler Hacker, 1-3
152-Kenny Erickson, 3-1
160-Hayden Workman, 1-3
170-Jack Grell, 5-0
182-Jacob Williams, 4-0; Kane Beirne, 0-1
195-Jacob Williams, 1-0; Kane Beirne, 4-0
220-Open
Hwt.-Craig Ashton-4-1
Junior varsity at mid-state
Wrestling in the JV division at the Mid-State Conference tournament were Noah Roettger, 3-0; Jeremiah Cortez, 3-0; Andrew Hudrlik, 3-2; Garrett Trotter, 2-1; , Luke Workman, 2-1; Aiden Insley, 1-2; Noelan Jones, 1-1; Tyler Franke, 0-3; Kayleanna Insley, 0-2.
Milestones
Sophomore John Pelarski joined The Guillotine 60 Win Club with junior Kenny Erickson claiming his 75th varsity career win during the Mid-State Duals on Jan. 20.
