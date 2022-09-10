Jen Ehnstrom and Zack

Jen Ehnstrom is pictured with her son Zack. Ehnstrom submits sports photos on a regular basis for the Aitkin Age. It is Zack’s senior year and Ehnstrom is experiencing  her “last senior stuff.”

Sophomore Jacob Williams rushed for four touchdowns and nearly 200 yards as the Aitkin Gobblers opened the season with a 34-0 shutout win over visiting Crosby-Ironton Sept. 1. 

Aitkin broke open a close game with a pair of touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the first half and then put 18 points up in the final quarter to pick up the win. 

