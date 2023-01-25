Anybody watching last Friday’s matchup with the boys basketball teams from Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton at the home of the Gobblers must have thought they were watching a game from the 1950s as the two basketball teams struggled to find the bottom of the net for the entire 36 minutes.
The end result was a low scoring 42-36 victory for the Rangers in a game that had the two teams combining for the lowest point total in over two decades. Fans are used to seeing these teams put up scores in the 60s, 70s and even 80s over the last five years but that was not the case this time around.
Alex Palm got the game started with a hoop but the Rangers got it back in a hurry. They led 6-2 when the Gobblers called a timeout at the 10:56 mark of the half. After a Ranger free throw, Isaac Asmus and Eli Christy answered to cut it to 7-6. C-I scored twice and at the 7:09 mark they led 11-6. Christy hit a pair of gifters then another around a Ranger free throw to make it 13-9. Seven straight points by the Rangers made it 20-9 before Christy hit two free throws and Braedeyn Smith added a hoop to close it to 22-13 at the half. C-I converted a steal into a bucket to open the second half and the two teams traded hoops until a 7-0 run by the Gobblers made it a 30-28 game. That run was fueled by Andrew Martinson’s bucket, a three by Christy and two more free throws by Christy. The Rangers made a bucket and a free throw but again, the Gobblers climbed to within two at 33-31 on a dandy 3-point play by Christy.
Aitkin would get just a three from Christy and a hoop from Martinson from that point on while C-I got key free throws down the stretch from James Stockman, Joseph Ringhand and Will Meyer to keep the Gobblers at bay.
Gobbler Coach Scott Stanfield knew the difference in this one, “Hey, if we shoot 30% from the field we win by 6-8 points but they didn’t shoot very well either. They played good defense on Braedyn and limited his shots and did just enough to win. We are working hard, no problem with the effort tonight. The two teams know each other so well they can anticipate what’s coming. It was a pretty even game throughout.”
Gobbler senior Alex Palm echoed his coaches comments, “We just shot so poorly, we had chances to win the game but the shots wouldn’t fall. We know them, they know us, we’ve played each other for years so no surprises just a bad time to have a bad shooting night.”
Eli Christy had another big night with 22 points, but Smith, Palm and Martinson each had four points and Asmus had the other two. The Gobblers were 8-9 from the line while the Rangers were 8-14. Oddly enough, Christy shot all of the Gobblers free throws in the game, hitting eight.
Aitkin falls to 5-8 on the year while the Rangers move to 10-4. C-I was led by Jordan Mount and Will Meyer each with 10 points.
Crosby-Ironton 22 20 42
Aitkin 13 23 36
The Gobblers jumped out to a six-point lead at the half and rolled to a 64-49 win at home against the visiting Menagha Braves Jan. 16.
Eli Christy led the Gobblers with 25 points, 17 of them in the decisive second half. Braedyn Smith had 14 and Alex Palm added 11 for the locals who moved their record to 5-7 and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.
Isaac Asmus scored five, Tanner Nissen had four, Ryan Alexander had three and Nathan Price completed the scoring with two points. Aitkin was 13-21 from the line while the Braves were 7-17.
Aitkin got out front 18-14 in the first half and after an Alex Palm bucket, it was 23-17. The Braves hit a three for a 23-20 score but Ryan Alexander buried a trey to make it 26-20 at the break. The second half got started with a pair of hoops from Christy for a 30-20 lead. The Braves cut it to three a couple of times at 32-29 and 34-31 but the Gobblers stayed with the lead the entire second half. A three-pointer cut the lead to 37-35 but that was as close as the Braves would get. It was 48-41 when Christy hit another bucket and Smith buried a trey bringing a Braves’ timeout at the 5:00 mark. Palm hit a pair of free throws, Asmus hit one and Christy hit two more baskets and it was 60-46 with less than two minutes to go. Aitkin killed a lot of clock and allowed the Braves just a three the rest of the way.
Menagha 20 29 49
Aitkin 26 38 64
Aitkin returns to action Thursday, Jan. 26 at Park Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.