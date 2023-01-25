Isaac Asmus basketball

Isaac Asmus snares a rebound in the Gobblers loss to C-I last week.

Anybody watching last Friday’s matchup with the boys basketball teams from Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton at the home of the Gobblers must have thought they were watching a game from the 1950s as the two basketball teams struggled to find the bottom of the net for the entire 36 minutes. 

The end result was a low scoring 42-36 victory for the Rangers in a game that had the two teams combining for the lowest point total in over two decades. Fans are used to seeing these teams put up scores in the 60s, 70s and even 80s over the last five years but that was not the case this time around. 

