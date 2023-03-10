Eli Christy basketball

Eli Christy is looking to get a bucket against the Patriots.

The Aitkin Gobblers boys basketball team rested a number of players last Friday night in its season finale resulting in a 54-46 loss on the road at Staples/Motley. 

Andrew Martinson led the Gobblers with six three-pointers and 20 points total. Isaac Asmus and Nathan Price each scored seven, Ryan Alexander had five, Braedyn Smith had four and Breckyn Williams had three. 

