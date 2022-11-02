Jacob Williams football

Jacob Williams is in the clear on his way to the Gobblers only score in their playoff loss to Pequot Lakes. 

 Lexi Hills photo

The second seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and held the Aitkin Gobblers to just one first half first down on their way to a 49-8 win in the Section 7AAA semifinals Oct. 29 in Pequot Lakes. 

The Patriots scored on the first three possessions to take a big lead early. Grant Loge passed for a touchdown on the game’s first possession and after an interception on the Gobblers third play from scrimmage, the Patriots took it in again scoring on a 17-yard run and  it was 14-0. 

