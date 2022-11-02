The second seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and held the Aitkin Gobblers to just one first half first down on their way to a 49-8 win in the Section 7AAA semifinals Oct. 29 in Pequot Lakes.
The Patriots scored on the first three possessions to take a big lead early. Grant Loge passed for a touchdown on the game’s first possession and after an interception on the Gobblers third play from scrimmage, the Patriots took it in again scoring on a 17-yard run and it was 14-0.
Aitkin went three and out and the Patriots were soon in the end zone again, this time on a 42-yard strike from Loge to Darby Boelter. Five straight possessions by the two teams got the game well into the second period, but the Patriots weren’t done yet. After a short Gobbler punt set them up at the Aitkin 30, they took just five plays to score. Loge was on the mark again and after a missed PAT it was 27-0. Aitkin finally got a first down near the four minute mark of the second but they weren’t able to muster any kind of a drive and the half ended with the Patriots leading 27-0.
The second half didn’t get much better for the Gobblers. Aitkin got a first down on the Gobbler’s first possession of the third but after failing to convert on fourth down, the Patriots went 55 yards in five plays for a score. Following the kickoff, on second down, Aitkin fumbled and the Patriots had it back at the Gobbler 30. Six plays later it was another score for the Pats and after the PAT it was 41-0. Running time ensued in the final period but Aitkin managed to get on the board going 86 yards in just three plays after a punt with Jacob Williams racing 60 yards for the touchdown. Alex Palm ran the PAT and it was 41-8.
The Patriots, with reserves in the game, scored once more in the final minutes to make the final 49-8. Aitkin was outgained 357-185 in total yards including the Patriots’ 186 yards through the air. Williams had 118 yards on the ground on 21 carries. Braedyn Smith was 3-5 for 47 yards and Kane Beirne was 1-2 for 21 yards. Nathan Price caught one for 38 and Eli Christy snagged two for 30 yards. Beirne had a good night on defense with three solos and six assists while Palm had two solos and four assists and Blaise Sanford had one solo and five assists.
The Gobblers finish 6-4 while the Patriots, 8-2, move on to face Esko in the Section final Thursday, Nov. 3.
Aitkin 0 0 0 8 8
Pequot Lakes 21 6 14 8 49
The Aitkin Gobblers got a pair of first-half touchdowns and picked off five passes, three in the first half as they picked up a 14-0 victory over Rock Ridge at Veterans Field in the first round of Section 7AAA play Oct. 25.
Neither team scored in the second half as both offenses bogged down and kept the score low between the number three seeded Gobblers and the number six Wolverines. The win puts the Gobblers in their Section semifinals against Pequot Lakes.
Aitkin took the opening kickoff and burned up right plays before turning the ball over on a fumble. The Wolverines ran 10 plays but Christy ended that drive with an interception. Aitkin gave the ball up on downs on their next drive but Tanner Nissen picked off a pass and set the Gobblers up at the Rock Ridge 42-yard line. Two plays later, Smith hit Palm and he did the rest going 41 yards for the touchdown, his fifth of the season with less than a second left in period one.
The run for points failed and it stayed at 6-0 heading into the second quarter. Aitkin turned it over on downs again on their next possession but after a three and out by Rock Ridge, the Gobblers put together a nice drive near the end of the half. They went 67 yards in 10 plays and Williams went the final four for his 21st touchdown of the season. This time Palm hit Price in the back of the end zone for the PAT and it was 14-0 at the break.
The Wolverines opened the second half with a 13-play drive that ended with an interception by Williams in the end zone. Both teams had trouble moving the ball in the final two periods and Landen Zollar ended the final threat by Rock Ridge with the Gobblers fifth theft of the night in the final minute.
Williams again led the offense with 165 yards on the ground on 29 carries as Aitkin rushed for 243 yards of their 290 total yards. Nissen had 69 yards on 15 carries. Smith was 3-4 for 47 yards with Palm accounting for 42 of those yards.
On the defensive side, it was spread out pretty well. Sanford had three solos and two assists while Nissen, Beirne, Kollar and Craig Ashton all had two solo tackles and three assists. Nissen had two picks while Kollar and Williams snagged one interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.