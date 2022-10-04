Aitkin Gobblers Football 2022

Senior captain Zack Ehnstrom hands off the ball to senior Tanner Nissen  when the Gobblers played Duluth Denfield.

 Lexi Hills

Aitkin football ran into a great defense Sept. 30 as the Gobblers lost their first game of the season at Duluth Denfeld 13-6. 

Aitkin took a 6-0  lead into the fourth quarter but gave up two touchdowns and in the process may have lost their senior quarterback Zack Ehnstrom with a broken leg  in the final minutes. 

