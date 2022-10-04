Aitkin football ran into a great defense Sept. 30 as the Gobblers lost their first game of the season at Duluth Denfeld 13-6.
Aitkin took a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter but gave up two touchdowns and in the process may have lost their senior quarterback Zack Ehnstrom with a broken leg in the final minutes.
Aitkin had the ball when Ehnstrom was hurt with three minutes left in the game but junior Braedyn Smith had a pass picked off on the first play after the injury and the Hunters didn’t give the ball back as the clock ran out. The win leaves Aitkin with a 4-1 record while the Hunters improved to 2-2 on the season.
Coach Alan Hills talked about the loss of Ehnstrom, “It’s impossible to replace a kid like Zack. He’s a great leader and athlete. I feel just awful for him but he’ll come back even better.”
Aitkin was held to just 166 yards of total offense while giving up 274. Leading rusher Jacob Williams had just 62 yards on 12 carries and scored his 13th touchdown of the season while Tanner Nissen added 61 yards on five carries. Ehnstrom was 1-6 in the air before getting injured, good for just 14 yards. Alex Palm had the lone catch for the Gobblers.
The defense had some nice stats as Hayden Workman had one solo and 14 assists while Craig Ashton had two solos and nine assists and Walker Jones had five solos and five assists. Hills summarized the game, “We made too many mental mistakes and need to do a better job of not trying to do too much. Our defense did a nice job of keeping us in the game but eventually theygot the big play we knew they’d get at some point and it decided the game. Offensively, we need to do a better job of staying on schedule. Overall, we will learn from it. It’s not a district or section game so it doesn’t hurt us from a standing perspective.”
Aitkin 6 0 0 0 6
Denfeld 0 0 0 13 13
It’s Homecoming week for the Gobblers and they will host Mora Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are 2-3 after blasting Hibbing last week 64-14. They have won two in a row since losing their first three games. This week is the final regular season home game for the Gobblers.
