It was a wet and rainy night in Two Harbors Sept. 16 and it was Homecoming for the Two Harbors Agates but the Aitkin Gobblers were the ones celebrating as the team moved its record to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 28-14 win.
Four different Gobblers scored touchdowns in the game and the defense bent but didn’t break against a Two Harbors team that also came into the game with a 2-0 record.
The Agates opened the scoring with 5:16 left in the first quarter as Isaiah Heitila grabbed a Gobbler punt and raced 55 yards for the touchdown. The PAT kick was good and the Gobblers trailed 7-0. It didn’t take long for Aitkin to respond as the Gobblers used six plays to reach the end zone, the final 37 from Alex Palm who scored his third touchdown of the season. The run for PAT failed and after one period it was 7-6 Agates.
The second period saw the Gobblers take the lead going 65 yards in seven plays with Jacob Williams scoring his 10th touchdown of the season on a seven yard run. Again the PAT failed and it was 12-7 Aitkin. The two teams wrestled the rest of the half with neither team really threatening to score before the horn sounded.
The Gobblers extended the lead in the third period as they took advantage of an Agate turnover. On fourth down at their own 35 the punter dropped the snap and Craig Ashton covered it at the 30. Aitkin took six plays to score with Tanner Nissen scoring his second touchdown of the season and when Kane Beirne hit Braedyn Smith for the PAT it was 20-7. That was the score after three and both teams scored once in the final period.
The Gobblers had a nice 11-play six-minute drive stall and punted to the Agate 10-yard line. On fourth down and trailing late, they went for it and Blaise Sanford and Landen Kollar combined for a sack at the Agate one. Walker Jones took it in from there with his first touchdown of the season. Jacob Williams recorded the PAT and Aitkin led 28-7. Two Harbors scored in the final minute on the second touchdown of the night by Isaiah Heitila. They kicked the PAT and the final was 28-14.
Aitkin piled up 232 total yards in the game, 197 on the ground while the Agates had 175 yards total. Jacob Williams was held to 80 yards on 17 carries while Palm and Nissen combined for 93 yards. Zack Ehnstrom was 2-2 for 35 yards, both completions to Palm. On the defensive side, Hayden Workman had nine total tackles while Nissen, Jones and Sanford each had eight tackles. Ashton recovered a pair of Agate fumbles.
Aitkin 6 6 8 8 28
Two Harbors 7 0 0 7 14
The Gobblers host Proctor Friday at Veterans Field.
