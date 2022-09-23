Kane Beirne

Aitkin Senior Kane Beirne in the Gobbler football game against Two Harbors Sept. 16.

 Lexi Hills

It was a wet and rainy night in Two Harbors Sept. 16 and it was Homecoming for the Two Harbors Agates but the Aitkin Gobblers were the ones celebrating as the team moved its record to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 28-14 win.

Four different Gobblers scored touchdowns in the game and the defense bent but didn’t break against a Two Harbors team that also came into the game with a 2-0 record.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.