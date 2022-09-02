Breanna Hines, Madi Lehrer and Macy Paulbeck

Breanna Hines, Madi Lehrer and Macy Paulbeck show off their medals from the Mora Invite.

 Dawn Hines

The Aitkin Invitational tennis tourney was held at two sites Aug. 26 and Little Falls won the title with 19 points while C-I was second with 13. Mora finished third with 11 and the Gobblers had just five points to finish fourth. 

The Gobblers got a pair of wins from number one and two singles Breanna Hines and Macy Paulbeck and one from number three Madi Lehrer for their only wins of the day. The four doubles teams played hard and had some tight matches but failed to win a match in the tourney. 

