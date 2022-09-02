The Aitkin Invitational tennis tourney was held at two sites Aug. 26 and Little Falls won the title with 19 points while C-I was second with 13. Mora finished third with 11 and the Gobblers had just five points to finish fourth.
The Gobblers got a pair of wins from number one and two singles Breanna Hines and Macy Paulbeck and one from number three Madi Lehrer for their only wins of the day. The four doubles teams played hard and had some tight matches but failed to win a match in the tourney.
Sam Much and Kayli Bill, a pair of seniors, had a tough day while Charlee Genz and Kennedy Jorgensen also lost all three matches at number two.
Aitkin has some real young players at number three and four doubles with Peyton Perrine and Addison Steffens and Maelie Kazmarzak and Paige Packer. That’s a freshman and three eighth graders making up the last two doubles teams.
Hines lost a close match with C-I’s Margaret Silgen 4-6, 6-4 and 10-8 in the tiebreaker before beating both Maren Ryan of Mora and Victoria Gottwaldt of Little Falls. Paulbeck beat Brooke Johnson of C-I 7-6, 7-5 and Sophie Peterson of Mora 6-2, 6-3 before dropping a 6-2, 6-3 decision to Julia Vetsch of Little Falls.
Lehrer beat Hazel Carda of Mora 7-6, 6-4 before dropping matches to Mary Fleming of C-I and Claire Kimman of Little Falls. Both Hines and Paulbeck finished second in the tournament.
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team lost a tough 4-3 decision on the road at Duluth Marshall Aug. 23. The loss drops the Gobblers to 1-3 on the season.
Breanna Hines won all three matches and Macy Paulbeck and Madi Lehrer each won two of three as the Aitkin Gobbler tennis team opened its season at the Mora Invite Aug. 22. Hines won a first place medal for her performance and her teammates picked up medals as well as Aitkin won one and lost two in the dual meet contests. The Gobblers swept all seven matches to beat North Branch 7-0 then lost 5-2 decisions to Cloquet and Mora.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
