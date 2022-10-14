Gobblers loss to Mora

Nathan Price and Tanner Nissen make the stop on Mora’s Brock Folkema in the Gobblers loss to Mora.

 Lexi Hills

The visiting Mora Mustangs put a big damper on the Aitkin Gobblers Homecoming celebration Oct. 7 as the team scored a 41-20 win to even its season at 3-3 and handed Aitkin’s football team its second straight loss which dropped them to 4-2 on the season. 

The two teams combined for 50 first half points and Mora scored the only 12 points of the second half on the way to the win. Jacob Williams scored all three Gobbler touchdowns giving him 16 on the season.

