The visiting Mora Mustangs put a big damper on the Aitkin Gobblers Homecoming celebration Oct. 7 as the team scored a 41-20 win to even its season at 3-3 and handed Aitkin’s football team its second straight loss which dropped them to 4-2 on the season.
The two teams combined for 50 first half points and Mora scored the only 12 points of the second half on the way to the win. Jacob Williams scored all three Gobbler touchdowns giving him 16 on the season.
The Gobblers opened the scoring just :19 into the first period as Williams went 75 yards on the first play from scrimmage to give Aitkin a 6-0 lead. Aitkin missed the PAT and it didn’t take the Mustangs long to get even. Mora went 67 yards in just three plays with Avery Nelson hitting Brock Folkema for a 67-yard touchdown. Aitkin got the lead back just four minutes into the game as the Gobblers went 65 yards in four plays with Williams scoring his second touchdown of the night.
The score was set up by a 52-yard run by Alex Palm. Aitkin again missed the point and had a 12-6 lead. The Mustangs went 68 yards in 10 plays to score again, this time Folkema taking it in from 11 yards out. Eeri Lopez kicked the PAT and it was 13-12 Mustangs.
In the second period, Aitkin went three and out and the Mustangs went 70 yards in nine plays to extend the lead. Folkema went eight yards for the score and after the PAT run it was 21-12.
Aitkin scored again, however, as they went 65 yards. Williams scored his third of the night and 16th of the season with :56 left in the half. Braedyn Smith ran the PAT and it was 21-20 Mustangs nearing the half. But they weren’t done. After a nice kickoff return Mora went 56 yards in just four plays and scored on the final play of the half. After converting the PAT it was 29-20 at the half. The second half saw the Mustangs score a touchdown in each of the final periods while holding the Gobblers scoreless. Mora took the second half kickoff and burned over half the period before giving the ball up on downs at the Gobbler 19. Aitkin went three and out and punted but the runback gave Mora a first down at the Gobbler 22-yard line. Three plays later it was Nelson hitting Joe Bakke from 18 yards out for a 35-20 lead. Aitkin moved the ball as the game moved into the fourth quarter but ended up punting to the Mustang 18.
First down went for no gain but quarterback Nelson kept the ball and went 79 yards for the final touchdown with 11:01 left. The PAT kick was blocked and that was the final scoring of the night.
Williams had another big night, gaining 144 yards on 15 carries while Palm added 69 yards on just 11 carries. Braedyn Smith was 3-5 in the air for 36 yards. Wiiliams caught two for 25 yards and Palm had the other grab for 11 yards. On the defensive side, Kane Beirne had a big night with four solo tackles and 11 assists. Walker Jones had three solos and seven assists, Palm had three solos and five assists and Williams had two solos and five assists.
Mora 13 16 6 6 41
Aitkin 12 8 0 0 20
Aitkin travels to Esko Friday, Oct. 14 to face the top team in “AAA”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.