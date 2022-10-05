Jessica Much

Giving her all at every point, Jessica Much hustling for the dig.

 Jen Ehnstrom

It was a long day Oct. 1 as the Aitkin Gobblers were at Mora for a volleyball tourney, winning just one and losing three in the four-match event. 

Aitkin opened with a loss to Cloquet. Teagan Piecek and Brooke Zubke each had three kills to lead Aitkin while Jessica Much had eight digs. Maddie Hamilton had five set assists and Abby Palm had four while Maddie and Palm each had one ace serve. 

