It was a long day Oct. 1 as the Aitkin Gobblers were at Mora for a volleyball tourney, winning just one and losing three in the four-match event.
Aitkin opened with a loss to Cloquet. Teagan Piecek and Brooke Zubke each had three kills to lead Aitkin while Jessica Much had eight digs. Maddie Hamilton had five set assists and Abby Palm had four while Maddie and Palm each had one ace serve.
Aitkin defeated Upsala in the second match as Zubke had eight kills, Piecek had seven and Baylie O’Neil had six. Kendall Ratz added five kills and Hannah Jones had four. Maddie Hamilton had 19 set assists, Palm had nine and Much had 26 digs. Jones had the lone block and Piecek had three aces in the win.
In the loss to Greenway, Much and Piecek each had one ace. Much had 13 digs, Maddie had seven set assists and Piecek and Ratz each had four kills. Piecek had two aces against Mora while Much had 20 digs, Kenzie Hamilton had 12, Piecek had five kills, Ratz had three blocks and Maddie had 10 set assists.
Aitkin 17 18
Cloquet 25 25
Aitkin 25 22 15
Upsala 23 25 5
Greenway 25 25
Aitkin 16 17
Aitkin 22 25 8
Mora 25 21 15
The Aitkin Gobblers picked up a huge Mid-State Conference win Sept. 29 as the team beat the visiting Park Rapids Panthers in five sets.
Aitkin broke away from a 2-2 tie in the decisive fifth set to lead 10-4 before the Panthers rallied to close it up. Aitkin finished off the set with two straight points and won it 15-11.
The win gives Aitkin a 6-8 record on the season. Piecek led the Gobblers with 12 kills while Zubke had nine. Ratz and O’Neil each had five kills. Maddie had 21 set assists while Palm had six. Kenzie had four aces to lead the Gobblers and Much added 28 digs and Maddie had 16 with Palm chipping in with 13 and Kenzie had 10. Jones had three blocks to lead that department.
Park Rapids 25 18 21 25 11
Aitkin 17 25 25 17 15
O’Neil picked up eight kills to lead the Aitkin Gobblers but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Milaca Wolves grabbed a three-set volleyball match against Aitkin Sept. 27.
Jones added four kills and Piecek chipped in with three to keep all three sets close. Maddie had 14 set assists while Palm added four. Much produced 26 digs and Kenzie had 14. Kenzie had two aces and Piecek, Brooke Zubke, Jones and Kendall Ratz each had one block in the loss.
