Eli Christy made sure his Aitkin Gobblers got their first win of the season Dec. 20 as he scored 28 points to lead the boys basketball team to a 73-51 victory over the visiting Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson. 

Christy had seven steals in the first half alone and helped the Gobblers to a 14-point lead at the half. Andrew Martinson had a big night scoring 13 while Alex Palm chipped in with 11. Braedyn Smith added seven, Nathan Price had six, Breckyn Williams had four, Tanner Nissen had three and Clayton Purdy added a free throw. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.