Teagan Piecek

Teagan Piecek gets the shot off while Camille Parenteau looks on in the Gobbler win over Two Harbors.

 John Woodrow

There were so many single moments for the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team Jan. 7 in the 51-47 win over the visiting Two Harbors Agates. 

You can pick your favorite from key plays like Ailie Kullhem’s clutch 3-pointer in the second half or Camille Parenteau’s play under the basket for key hoops or Teagan Piecek’s game-sealing free throws with less than two seconds left. There were many more, but suffice to say, it was a total team victory for the 5-4 Gobblers and one the team will most certainly be happy to put in the win column. 

