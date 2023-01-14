There were so many single moments for the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team Jan. 7 in the 51-47 win over the visiting Two Harbors Agates.
You can pick your favorite from key plays like Ailie Kullhem’s clutch 3-pointer in the second half or Camille Parenteau’s play under the basket for key hoops or Teagan Piecek’s game-sealing free throws with less than two seconds left. There were many more, but suffice to say, it was a total team victory for the 5-4 Gobblers and one the team will most certainly be happy to put in the win column.
Three Gobblers were in double figures in scoring including Piecek with 13, Brita Westman with 11 and Parenteau with 10. Ella Janzen and Emma Jacobson both added six, Kullhem had that big trey and Emma Skaj had two.
The game started with a 7-0 Agates run before Janzen scored and Jacobson and Skaj each recorded a free throw. Trailing 11-4 later, the Gobblers went on an 8-0 run with Westman hitting a pair of hoops, Janzen scored and Parenteau hit a bucket to put the Gobblers in the lead at 12-11. Parenteau tied the game at 13-13, then Westman moved the score to 15-14 before the Agates took the lead back with three dueces. That brought a Gobbler timeout with 3:46 left in the half.
The Agates jumped out to a 23-16 lead late in the half, but Aitkin answered with a three from Piecek, a free throw from Jacobson and another Parenteau basket to close it to 24-22. Aitkin gave up a cheap basket at the end of the half and it was a 4-point lead for Two Harbors at the break.
The Agates led the first five minutes of the second half until Westman scored to even things at 29-29. The Agates led 34-33 with 7:57 to go when Kullhem stepped up and buried a three for a 36-34 Gobbler lead.
The Agates didn’t give up and scored on three straight possessions to retake the lead at 40-38. Piecek answered with a hoop to tie it at 40-40. With a little over two minutes to go, Parenteau scored off the glass for a 43-42 Gobbler lead. Again the Agates scored a pair of buckets and it was 46-45 Agates when Janzen cashed in a pair of gifters and Piecek drove to the hoops for a deuce and a 49-46 lead. Two Harbors hit one of two from the line and finally had to foul Piecek on a rebound and she buried both for a 4-point lead with just 1.7 seconds left on the clock.
Coach Kaija Davies knew this was an important game to win for her club, “It was a big team win, we got good performances by a number of our kids. We’ve been working with Camille and her aggressiveness under the hoop. She responded well today. Ailie had a huge three, I knew she didn’t want to shoot it but she stepped up and hit it at a big time in the game. That will help her confidence. It was a big win, but I just wish we could cut down on our turnovers.”
Aitkin was just 13-23 from the line while the Agates were worse with 5-14.
