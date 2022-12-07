Teagan Piecek scored 27 points and Emma Skaj added 10 as the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team rolled up a 66-30 victory over the visiting Northland Storm Dec. 2 moving the Gobblers to 1-1 on the season.
Aitkin got scoring from nine players including seven each from Ella Janzen and Abby Palm, six from Emma Jacobson, four from Camille Parenteau, two apiece from Haley Shereck and Josie Kostic and a free throw from Brita Westman.
Lainee Spangler led the Storm with 15 but had trouble getting scoring from anyone else. Bella Dunham had four points, Michelle Smith and Morgan Humphrey each had three, Emma Finke and Tatum Peterson each had two and Kaija Neary had one point.
The Gobblers had nine three-pointers in the game and were 1-4 from the line while the Storm hit 5-16 from the charity stripe.
The Storm fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Northland 17 13 30
Aitkin 30 36 66
The Gobblers opened the season with a 58-45 loss on the road in Pillager Nov. 29.
The locals played even with the Huskies in the second half but were down by 11 at the break.
Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers with 14 points while Emma Skaj had nine, Ella Janzen had eight, Camille Parenteau tossed in five, Brita Westman had four, Emma Jacobson had three and Ailie Kullhem chipped in with two.
Aitkin was 16-36 from the field for 44%, hitting just 4-15 from behind the arc and hit 9-19 from the free throw line. Parenteau had eight boards to lead Aitkin while Piecek and Kullhem each had four.
Coach Kaija Davies on the loss, “There’s room for improvement but it’s a good starting point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.