Teagan Piecek scored 27 points and Emma Skaj added 10 as the Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team rolled up a 66-30 victory over the visiting Northland Storm Dec. 2 moving the Gobblers to 1-1 on the season. 

Aitkin got scoring from nine players including seven each from Ella Janzen and Abby Palm, six from Emma Jacobson, four from Camille Parenteau, two apiece from Haley Shereck and Josie Kostic and a free throw from Brita Westman. 

