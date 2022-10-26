The Aitkin Gobblers volleyball finished off the season with a four set victory over Hill City. Jessica Much recorded her 1,000th career dig in the big win; Teagan Piecek had 11 kills and Brooke Zubke had 9 on senior night.
The Aitkin Gobblers volleyball finished off the season with a four set victory over Hill City. Jessica Much recorded her 1,000th career dig in the big win; Teagan Piecek had 11 kills and Brooke Zubke had 9 on senior night.
Julie Asmus
Gobblers #5 Brooke Zubke and #9 Baylie O’Neil go up for the block.
Jessica Much recorded her 1,000th career dig in the Aitkin Gobblers volleyball season-ending win over the visiting Hill City Hornets Oct. 18.
The Gobblers had a tough first set but rebounded to dominate the final three sets and move their record to 12-14 heading into the playoffs. The Hornets finished the regular season at 10-12.
The Hornets came out smoking in the first set and took a 13-9 lead midway highlighted by kills by Bella Dunham, Michelle Smith and Randi Wilson. A Hannah Jones block and an ace by Abby Palm gave the Gobblers the lead at 18-17, later Wilson tied the set at 19-19.
It was tied at 23-23 when Emma Miles came up with a nice tip, but the set was tied at 24, 25, 25 and 27 before Wilson’s slam ended the first set.
Gobbler coach Julie Asmus talked about that first set, “It was an emotional first set with senior night, so it took a while to get going.” They got it going asap in the second set as Kenzie Hamilton served 12 straight points for a big lead. Much’s historic dig was part of that run which also included a kill by Brooke Zubke. The rest of the set belonged to the Gobblers. The third set was more of the same as the Gobblers continued to take control of the match. A kill by Kendall Ratz and a block by Jones kept the Hornets at bay and set three went to the Gobblers. Aitkin took a quick 8-2 lead in the fourth and Ratz and Smith exchanged kills and after Ally Zapzalka scored on a tip at the net it was 18-10. It went to 21-11 after another Jones kill and Teagan Piecek served out the match.” Asmus went on, “I’m so proud of these girls, after the first set they used everything they had learned all year long and found their focus.”
Hornets Coach Frankie Dunham had some thoughts as well, “We never really got firing on all cylinders, but what really killed us was the failure at the service line. We were working too hard for individual points instead of correcting the service problems. We’ll keep working on it and keep digging.”
Piecek led the Gobblers with 11 kills while Zubke had nine and Jones and Ratz each had five. Zubke and Jones each had three blocks, Kenzie had five aces, Maddie had 14 set assists and Much recorded 33 digs while Kenzie had 19. It was a good all-around team win for Senior Night.
Hill City 29 10 16 11
Aitkin 27 25 25 25
Maddie recorded 15 set assists and three aces to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a three-set victory on the road at Duluth-Denfeld Oct. 17.
The win upped the Gobbler’s record to 11-14 on the season. Piecek drilled seven kills while Baylie O’Neil added six, Jones had five and Ratz had four. Much had 23 digs followed by Kenzie with 13. Zubke, Jones and Savannah Holm all had two blocks in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.