Kayli Bill
Macy Paulbeck and Breanna Hines show off their medals from the Mora tournament.
Madi Lehrer is pictured with her medal.
The Aitkin Gobbler tennis team finished with a tie for fifth place at the Eberhart Invitational tournament in Pine City Sept. 10.
Breanna Hines at number one singles and Madi Lehrer at number three singles each went 2-1 to pick up medals in the event. Both lost in the opening round but came back to win two straight.
Macy Paulbeck at number two singles won her first match, lost her second and came back to pick up a win in the third place matchup to also earn a medal.
Number four singles Charlee Genz lost her opener, then picked up a win before losing her third match of the day.
Kayli Bill and Kennedy Jorgensen lost their first, won their second and dropped their final match.
Number two doubles Addison Steffens and Grace Hanson won their first but dropped their final two.
At number three doubles it was Payton Perrine and Paige Packer finishing 0-3 and number four doubles Ev Nordberg and Ellory Grund also finishing 0-3 for the day.
Final standings
Pine City 39
Foley 25
Pierz 21
C-I 15
Aitkin 12
Mora 12
D. Marshall 11
N. Branch 5
The Pierz Pioneers paid a visit to the Aitkin Gobblers and scored a 5-2 tennis win on Sept. 5 The loss moves Aitkin to 1-8 on the season.
#1 Singles Breanna Hines (A) beat Brittney Schommer (P) 7-5, 6-2
#2 Singles Kenna Otte (P) beat Macy Paulbeck (A) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Singles Madi Lehrer (A) beat Alex Thielen (P) 6-2, 6-4
#4 Singles Olivia Thielen (P) Charlee Genz (A) 6-2, 6-2
#1 Doubles Marissa Otremba/Grace Moeller (P) beat Kayli Bill/Sam Much (A) 7-5, 6-4
#2 Doubles Clara Tax/Abbie Virnig (P) beat Grace Hanson/Kennedy Jorgensen (A) 6-0, 6-4
#3 Doubles Cam Herold/Madelyn Kessler (P) beat Addison Steffens/Payton Perrine (A) 6-2, 6-0
The Gobblers play at Mora Sept. 15.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.