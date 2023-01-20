Aitkin Gobbler wrestlers split the tri in Foley last Tuesday night and brought home four champions from the Northland Invitational in Ashland, Wisconsin, over the weekend.
The Gobblers won their first match in the triangular 42-33 over Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie and lost a close 31-40 match to the Foley Falcons.
The Gobblers will get to see the home mat for the first time this season with Cloquet, Deer River and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville coming to town for a quad Thursday, Jan. 19. Wrestling will start at 5 p.m. Then again on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Aitkin will host Milaca and Thursday, Jan. 26, Royalton, Mille Lacs and Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena will be here for another quad.
The Gobblers are also scheduled to wrestle in the Mid-State Conference Tournament this Friday in Detroit Lakes.
Aitkin, 42
BHVPP, 33
106-Aitkin was open.
113-open
120-Jake McGuire fell to Justin Olson.
126-John Pelarski pinned Evan Jares in 5:40.
132-Jackson Cline fell to Bennet Arceneau.
138-Nathan Trotter won a 9-1 major decision over Tanner Schulke.
145- Kenny Erickson lost a 4-9 decision to David Revering.
152-Walker Jones took the forfeit for Aitkin.
160-Hayden Workman won a 1-0 decision over Blake Sumstad.
170-Jack Grell pinned Cayden Timber in 3:47.
182-Jacob Williams won by technical fall over Justin Koehn.
195-Kane Beirne pinned Zach Menak in 1:46.
220-open
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Zach Bosman in :51.
Exhibition matches were won by Jeremiah Cortez and Madelyn Strohmayer.
Aitkin, 31
Foley, 40
106-open
113-open
120-Jake McGuire lost a 0-3 decision to Hunter Wilhelmi.
126-John Pelarski lost a 5-17 major to Cyler Ruhoff.
132-Jackson Cline fell to Wyatt Wall.
138- Nathan Trotter won a 7-2 decision over Noah Brunn.
145- Kenny Erickson won a 13-3 major over Cayden Hansmeier.
152-Walker Jones lost a 5-9 decision to Cole Rudmitski.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Alexander Jennissen.
170-Jack Grell pinned Weston Harris in 1:17.
182-Jacob Williams pinned Tyson Sullivan in :39.
195-Kane Beirne took the forfeit for Aitkin.
220-open
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Joe Prom in 1:11.
Winning JV matches were Andrew Hudrlik, Tyler Franke (2), Garrett Trotter (2), Jeremiah Cortez (2) and Noelan Jones (2).
northland
invitational
Aitkin brought home four championships, placing the team in second place at Ashland’s Northland Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14. Northwestern topped the tournament with 171.5 team points, followed by Aitkin’s 157.5. Rock Ridge scored 126.5 points; Superior, 122.5; Lakeland, 78.5, Ashland, 52.5 and Thunder Bay, 35.
Bringing home the gold T-shirts for Aitkin were Jake McGuire (2-0), Kenny Erickson (5-0), Walker Jones (4-0) and Craig Ashton (4-0). Claiming the runner-up spots on the podium were Tyler Hacker (4-1), Jack Grell (3-1), Jacob Williams (3-1) and Kane Beirne (2-1) with Nathan Trotter (4-1) placing third. Weston Kyllonen (1-4), Jackson Cline (2-3) and Hayden Workman (1-2) finished in fourth place and Noah Roettger (3-1) and Jeremiah Cortez (2-2) placed fifth. Tyler Franke (2-2) and Madelyn Strohmayer finished in sixth place and Garrett Trotter (0-4) placed seventh.
