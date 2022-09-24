Jessica Much

Jessica Much got 45 digs in the Gobbler volleyball win over Crosby-Ironton

 Jen Ehnstrom

The short trip Saturday morning for the Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team in the Crosby-Ironton Invitational volleyball tourney turned out to be a good one despite splitting four matches in the event. The 2-2 split gives the Gobblers a 3-4 record heading into action this week. 

The team started with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) and lost in two. Kendall Ratz led Aitkin with three kills and a block. Maddie Hamilton had five set assists, Teagan Piecek had three aces and Abby Palm had six set assists. 

