The short trip Saturday morning for the Aitkin Gobbler volleyball team in the Crosby-Ironton Invitational volleyball tourney turned out to be a good one despite splitting four matches in the event. The 2-2 split gives the Gobblers a 3-4 record heading into action this week.
The team started with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) and lost in two. Kendall Ratz led Aitkin with three kills and a block. Maddie Hamilton had five set assists, Teagan Piecek had three aces and Abby Palm had six set assists.
In game two it was a Gobbler win with Brooke Zubke leading with six kills, Maddie Hamilton had 14 set assists, Palm had two aces and Jessica Much had two digs. Piecek and Ratz each had four kills in the Gobbler win over Silver Bay. Zubke had two blocks, Maddie Hamilton had nine set assists and Palm had three aces. Much had five digs to lead Aitkin in that department.
In the final match, a loss to Ada, Maddie Hamilton and Palm each had four set assists, Piecek had three kills. Much had four digs, Zubke and Kenzie Hamilton each had an ace and Zubke had a block. It was a long day but a good one experience-wise for the Gobblers.
BBE 25 25
Aitkin 25 25
Aitkin 25 25
Ada 25 25
Aitkin 15 7
Northland 11 22
Silver Bay 15 10
Aitkin 19 15
Aitkin and the Staples/Motley Cardinals had an epic battle Sept. 15 at the gym in Aitkin before the Cardinals prevailed in three very close games.
The loss moved the Gobblers to 1-2 on the season. The two teams battled in game one with the two teams being tied 12 times. It was 1-1 when Teagan Piecek’s tip gave Aitkin a 2-1 lead. Hannah Jones’ kill tied things at 3-3 before Livi Lorber served four straight for the Cardinals. Piecek got the Gobblers in front 8-7 and Maddie Hamilton extended it to 12-10 later in the game. Ellie Moulton served four straight to even the game out at 15-15 and the two teams went back and forth the rest of the set with S-M prevailing.
Set two was tied five times and again the two teams battled. Kendall Ratz opened with a kill and when Maddie Hamilton served up an ace it was 2-0 Gobblers. Aitkin fell behind and called timeout trailing 10-5. Another Ratz kill got them even at 12-12 and Brooke Zubke drilled one to make it 13-12 Gobblers. They got up 15-12 before a 9-1 run by the Cardinals cinched game two.
Game three was another classic as the two teams went after each other. It was tied 3-3 when the Cardinals ran four to make it 7-3. Aitkin picked up three in a row on the serve of Piecek and took a 10-9 lead on points by Jessica Much and Ratz. Three straight by the Cardinals tied things at 12-12 and but a cross-court kill by Savannah Holm made it 13-12 and later in the game another by Ratz put Aitkin up 19-17. Much just barely got a ball over the net to tie it at 20-20 setting up a frantic finish. It was tied again at 25-25 before the Cardinals got the final two points. The wild third game featured 11 ties.
Aitkin had just two aces, one each by Piecek and Maddie Hamilton and had five blocks, two by Jones and one each from Zubke, Holm and Emma Miles. Maddie Hamilton had 11 set assists with Abby Palm picking up 6, Much had 26 digs, Kenzie Hamilton had 12 and Emma Ostrowski had 10. Ratz led the Gobblers with 8 kills while Jones had 5, Zubke had 4.
