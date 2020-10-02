Hagestuen honored with tennis center dedication

A wise lady once said, “If God gives you a cloudy day it means you can make your own sun.”
That was exactly what happened Sept. 26, as Aitkin dedicated the Don Hagestuen Tennis Center in Aitkin in front of a contingent of former players, coaches and friends.
While the day started out with sprinkles and finished with steady precipitation, it didn’t appear to dampen the mood one bit as they honored a long-time Aitkinite.
Mayor Gary Tibbitts was there to represent the city, and those in the crowd included Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter, Activities Director Alex White and the four children of Don and Sonja Hagestuen.
Sonja was unable to attend in person as she is living at Aitkin Health Services, but Don was at the event to address those in attendance.
“When I found out about this, I wandered around the house and thought about how blessed I am to have such a wonderful family and friends,” Hagestuen said. “I loved coaching and to have former players come up and call me ‘Coach’ is a real show of respect.
“These girls really did become part of our family when they were playing tennis, and it is great to see how they have gone on and been such a big part of our world,” he added.
Bunny Dotzler and others helped pull everything together to get the project to its completion, including providing cookies, water, tables and a pair of scrapbooks for the event.
One of those scrapbooks has personal messages from former players, who wanted to share memories with Hagustuen.
Dawn Sharp-Gillingham, a former player, came all the way from Florida – and was overwhelmed.
“This is so awesome, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” she said.
Dawn was there with sisters Sandy and Jodie. Sandy was the first Gobbler to make it to the state tournament. Several other former players were there, along with former coaches Joe and Cindi Walz, who joined current Gobbler coach Jen Waldorf in a picture in front of the new sign.
Perhaps the most-heard comment of the day was, “Don deserves this so much,” as Hagestuen received accolades as a teacher, coach – and human being.
And overheard was a comment of, “I learned a lot about life in that old station wagon,” referring to the school vehicle used to transport the tennis team.
