The “Forever Young”routine: “This routine meant so much to me and the girls as Karena now heads off to college,” said Coach Jillian. From left, Olivia Fjeseth, Natalie Ellies, Coach Jillian Grapp, Kylie Lueck and Karena Burgstaler.
Heartland Dance and Gymnastics had three winners in the Super Star Trick Contest. Karena Burgstaler (right) was crowned Trick Champion in the senior division, Olivia Fjeseth (center) was crowned Trick Champion in the teen division and Natalie Ellies (left) was crowned Trick Champion in the junior division for their gymnastics.
Karena Burgstaler rules competition with acrobatic solos entitled ‘Reign’ - ‘Extreme Control’ and ‘Love Lockdown’
The Flipsters (left to right) Olivia Fjeseth, Rylie Dorschner, Luna Thull, Natalie Ellies, Coach Jillian Grapp, Ruby Wolf, Adelyn Benzick and Kylie Lueck.
Aitkin 12th grader Karena Burgstaler performed three solo performances at DX (Dance Xtreme USA) nationals competition at the DECC Center, Duluth.
Burgstaler’s acrobatic solo “Reign” received a Platinum Elite and first overall out of 47 soloists. She then competed in the finals in which she received second overall. This solo was also chosen as a judge’s choice award entitled “Extreme Control.” Burgstaler’s open solo “Love Lockdown” received a Platinum and her contemporary solo “If This Is The Last Time” received a Platinum.
Burgstaler was also named Trick Champion in the senior division for her gymnastics and was also named Heartland’s Distinguished Leader, was an all-American candidate and performed in the parade of stars.
The Elite Flips received a Platinum and fourth overall for their acrobatic trio to “Young & In Love” at DX Nationals. They also participated in the improv contest and trick contest.
The Heartland Flipsters competed in an acrobatic group routine to “Permission To Dance” receiving a Platinum and third overall. The group also competed in the finals in which they received third overall and received a judge’s choice banner entitled “Permission to Shine, Time for Teamwork.”
Burgstaler wanted a special routine for her senior year with the Elite Flips that explained her journey through the studio. This acrobatic routine “Forever Young” received a High Gold at DX Nationals.
