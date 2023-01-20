Coach Steve St. Martin knew his Hill City Hornets were going to get into the win column sooner rather than later and Jan.14 was the day as the Hornets beat the visiting Cook County Vikings 71-63.
He was pretty excited after the win, “We got into the win finally. We got a big game from our post player Jacob Roper who ended up with 17 points and 22 rebounds. It was a tight game from the beginning to the end. This was our most balanced offensive game of the season with five players in double figures. We’ve had some lopsided games this season but they never got down on themselves. This is my 18th year of coaching and this team is one of the most positive-minded groups I’ve coached.”
Easton Kingsley scored 18 while Hayden Passig had 11 and Matthew Washburn and Quintarian Borders both added 10 points. Completing the scoring were Trevor Kingsley with three and Mitchell Casper with two.
Cook County 31 32 63
Hill City 35 36 71
The Hill City Hornets have struggled this season, working hard to get that elusive first win. They took on another winless team Jan.12 but came up short to visiting Laporte by the score of 67-53. The Hornets had a tough first half and trailed 34-18 before playing an even second half to take the loss. Coach Steve St. Martin continues to be optimistic about his team’s play, “We really struggled to find any offensive groove in the first half. Our best two scorers were really in a cold streak in the first half. Laporte’s point guard had a monster first half and we had to go to a zone in the second half. We made a few runs but the hole was too big to dig out of in the final half.” Matthew Washburn led the Hornets with 22 points while Jake Roper added 12. Easton Kingsley had eight, Trevor Kingsley had four, Mitchell Casper added three and Hayden Passig and Quintarian Borders each had two points.
Laporte 34 33 67
Hill City 18 35 53
The Hornets return to play Thursday, Jan. 19 at Greenway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.