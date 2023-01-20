Coach Steve St. Martin knew his Hill City Hornets were going to get into the win column sooner rather than later and Jan.14 was the day as the Hornets beat the visiting Cook County Vikings 71-63. 

He was pretty excited after the win, “We got into the win finally. We got a big game from our post player Jacob Roper who ended up with 17 points and 22 rebounds. It was a tight game from the beginning to the end. This was our most balanced offensive game of the season with five players in double figures. We’ve had some lopsided games this season but they never got down on themselves. This is my 18th year of coaching and this team is one of the most positive-minded groups I’ve coached.” 

