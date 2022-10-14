A great way to wind up a week of volleyball is to finish off your opponent in three straight and that’s what the Hill City Hornets did taking care of visiting Northeast Range. Coach Frankie Dunham was more than happy with the win, “We are still working against some mental voodoo and learning to bring our own consistent energy to the floor. We won in three and even though the last set wasn’t our best and Northeast improved during the match, we were still able to take care of business.
Michelle Smith took things in hand and pulled the team up. Bella Dunham played well, Riley Holm was a rock for us and as always Randi Wilson set the tone with some big swings early on. She was our anchor for sure.” NE Range 8 15 26 Hill City 25 25 28 The Hill City Hornets picked up another big volleyball win Oct. 4 as they defeated Bigfork in four sets at the home of the Hornets. Coach Frankie Dunham was happy with her team’s performance, “The first set we could do no wrong. For the first time in a while everything was in place from energy to passes and sets right where they needed to be. Set two saw our energy drop off but not so badly that it wasn’t recoverable. We dug a hole and couldn’t quite get out of it, losing that second set. We reset for set three and got back into our style of play. Bigfork tried to get back into it in the fourth set but the power of Randi Wilson and the athleticism of Michelle Smith were too much. Riley Holm had some nicely placed shots and passed well and Kira Schuety played well and Bella Dunham was passing and digging beautifully. Serving was strong once again.” The win moves the Hornets record to 8-10 on the season. Bigfork 11 25 15 23 Hill City 25 19 25 25 The Hornets host Floodwood Thursday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.