Breanna Hines dug deep down and overcame a sprained ankle to win the third place medal at the Section 7A tennis tournament in Sartell Oct. 17-18.
Hines came up short of advancing to State, but gave a great performance finishing the season with a record of 17-7. She opened with a bye then beat Brooklyn Johnson of Crosby-Ironton 6-0, 6-2. She met Addison Sell of Pine City in the semis and although playing tough, she dropped a 6-4, 7-5 match. That put her in the third place match against Mya Peterson of Mora and it was an epic duel. Hines won the opening set 7-6 in a 10-8 tiebreaker. The second set went to Peterson 7-6 with a 7-1 tiebreaker. That set up the final set and Hines went out and took it 6-2, a performance that had Gobbler coach Jen Waldorf shaking her head, “She was absolutely incredible, in her semifinal she played great but came up short. The third place match went over three hours and Breanna played most of it with a badly sprained ankle. She won the first set and after being injured lost the second but came out and wanted to finish strong and she did. She changed her strategy, moving a little farther inside the baseline and saved herself some steps. She could have quit at any time but she played on. It was truly a show of determination and guts. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Senior Macy Paulbeck played the other singles spot and after a bye in the opening round lost to Mya Peterson of Mora 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles Sam Much and Madi Lehrer beat Maren Ryan and Sophie Peterson of Mora 6-3, 7-6 but lost the next round 6-0, 6-1 to Allison Unverzagt and Sophia Lahti of Pine City. Kennedy Jorgensen and Charlie Genz lost their opener 6-0, 6-0 to Meredith Boettcher and Danica Mark of Duluth-Marshall and were eliminated.
