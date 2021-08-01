The Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles just completed the best baseball season in school history as they finished 26-12 – 18-10 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – and are looking forward to being even better next year.
One of the reasons they will continue to get better is the recruiting class coming in. One of the those recruits is Hill City/Northland player Tucker Holm.
The right-hander from Hill City will do some pitching and be a position player according to Golden Eagles’ coach Steve Gust.
“We were looking for good all-around athletes and Tucker fits the bill,” Gust said. “He can play a position for us but is intriguing on the mound. With proper development and maturation he can be an outstanding player for us in the near future.”
Holm’s high school coach Sam Sparen also had high praise for his 2021 senior.
“Tucker is a super awesome kid,” Sparen said.
