Northland of Remer pinned an 89-46 loss on the visiting Hill City Hornets basketball Dec. 9. No other information was available.
The Hill City Hornets boys basketball team finally opened its regular season Dec. 6 and lost a tough game on the road at Carlton.
Easton Kingsley scored 18 points and Matt Washburn added 10 to lead the Hornets in the 67-46 loss. Jacob Roper added six, Andrew St. Martin had five, Quint Borders had four and Hayden Passig added three to complete the scoring.
Coach Steve St. Martin had some thoughts on the opener, “We are fairly inexperienced as far as varsity minutes is concerned and we knew ball control would be a key to staying in the game. Carlton has a good starting five that gets after it on the defensive end of the floor and they got the best of us there.
“We were down by just four at the half but we continued to turn the ball over and it allowed them to run away from us. We are also a team that is short on numbers so we run with six deep most of the time. We lost Mitch Casper with a broken ankle just days before the opening game so that hurt as he would have most likely been our starting point guard. We need to stay healthy, stay out of foul trouble and take care of the ball to stay competitive throughout the season.”
