The Mercs girls cross country team following the Section 7A meet in Duluth. From left: Coach Tim Arnold, Emma Warner, Paige Dean, Vivian Barden, Violet Brekke, Coach Josh Sampson.
Hill City cross country senior Camryn Hunt
The Section 7A cross country meet was held at the Lester Park Golf Course near Duluth Oct. 27 and both McGregor and Hill City had runners in action.
The boys meet was won with a time of 16:16.4 and the Mercs had two finishers. The Hornets had one finisher.
Senior Parker Jackson was 43rd with a time of 19:56.3 and teammate, junior Will Arnold, was 69th at 21:20.3. The Hornets had sophomore Steven Meyer in 93rd with a time of 24.27.4.
The winning time in the girls meet was 19:42.8 and the Mercs had four finishers led by junior Emma Warner in 63rd in a time of 24:30.3.
The sophomore three-some did pretty well too as Paige Dean finished 70th in a time of 25:21.1, Violet Brekke was 77th in 25:22.4 and Vivian Barden was 78th in 26:03.7.
The Hornets had senior Camryn Hunt finish 88th with a time of 29:23.3.
