The Hill City Hornets are aggressively chasing that elusive first win of the boys basketball season and played a good game against Bigfork at home Jan. 6, but came out on the short end of a 74-61 contest. 

The Huskies led by one at the half and moved to the win with a strong second half led by Jhace Pearson, who tallied 27 to lead the attack. 

