The Hill City Hornets are aggressively chasing that elusive first win of the boys basketball season and played a good game against Bigfork at home Jan. 6, but came out on the short end of a 74-61 contest.
The Huskies led by one at the half and moved to the win with a strong second half led by Jhace Pearson, who tallied 27 to lead the attack.
The Hornets were led by Matthew Washburn, who nearly matched Pearson, scoring 25 points. Easton Kinglsey poured in 16 but sat much of the second half with foul trouble and that was one of Coach Steve St. Martin’s concerns in the loss, “It was a very competitive game throughout and we trailed by just three at the half but Easton sat the first six minutes of the second half and we couldn’t control Pearson as he kept us from getting any closer. Lack of legs and our inability to stop him was the difference in this one.”
Jake Roper tossed in eight points, Hayden Passig had six and Jaeger Ahonen added two points to complete the scoring.
Bigfork 25 49 74
Hill City 22 39 61
Jake Roper scored 13 points to lead the Hill City Hornets but the team still came out on the short end of a 106-40 blasting at home against Mountain Iron-Buhl Jan. 3.
Matthew Washburn added nine points while Easton Kinglsey had eight, Quint Borders had six and Andrew St. Martin chipped in with two.
The Hornets record is now 0-7 and the team will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 12 against Laporte.
