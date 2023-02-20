The Chisholm BlueStreaks proved to be bad hosts for Hill City boys basketball as they hung a 71-51 defeat on the Hornets in action last Friday night.
Easton Kingsley led the Hornets with 17 points with Jacob Roper scoring 12, Quintarian Borders added seven, Hayden Passig had six, Matthew Washburn had four, Andrew St. Martin had three and Mitchell Casper finished with two points.
Hill City was 17-24 from the line while Chisholm was 2-8.
Hill City 16 35 51
Chisholm 31 40 71
It was a rough night for the Hill City Hornets last Thursday as they lost a home game to South Ridge 76-36.
Coach Steve St. Martin on the loss, “Not much positive in this one, their size and defense dominated us. Turnovers kept us from being very competitive in this one.” Roper had 10 to lead the Hornets while Washburn added seven, Borders had six, Easton and Passig each had five and Jackson Kingsley had three.
The Hornets were 7-13 from the line while South Ridge was 5-9.
South Ridge 47 29 76
Hill City 20 16 36
The Hill City Hornets picked up a big win at home recently, beating the Mille Lacs Raiders 61-50.
Roper led the way with 18 while Easton had 17 and Washburn added 15 as the Hornets moved their record to 3-13 on the season. Passig chipped in with four points, Mitchell Casper had two and Borders and Trevor Kingsley each had a free throw.
Hill City helped themselves hitting 27-41 from the free throw line while Mille Lacs was 7-17.
St. Martin was happy with the win, “We got a big win. We led from start to finish. They got within a couple of possessions in the first half and cut the lead to eight with three minutes left but we shot well from the free throw line and secured the win.”
