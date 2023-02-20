The Chisholm BlueStreaks proved to be bad hosts for Hill City boys basketball as they hung a 71-51 defeat on the Hornets in action last Friday night. 

Easton Kingsley led the Hornets with 17 points with Jacob Roper scoring 12, Quintarian Borders added seven, Hayden Passig had six, Matthew Washburn had four, Andrew St. Martin had three and Mitchell Casper finished with two points. 

