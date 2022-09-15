The Hill City Hornets volleyball team played well, but inconsistent in the eight-team Greenway Tournament Sept. 10.
The team opened the event with a 2-0 win over Mesabi East, then dropped matches to Chisholm 2-0, International Falls 2-0 and Cherry 2-1.
Coach Frankie Dunham was still pretty optimistic about the day’s matchup, “My starting goal for any tournament is to win a morning match and that box has now been checked, I looked at who we faced in pools and knew there was no reason for us to wash out of the main gym and be sent to the number two or three gym and that gave me my second goal, to stay in the main gym. We ended up number two in our pool. With the on again, off again mental toughness that we showed, it left the game going hot and cold all day.”
When asked who stood out she replied, “Michelle Smith is settling right in at right side and has the natural athleticism to attack just as lethally as the best outsides in our section. Ally Zapzalka earned her bones today playing defense in a couple of rotations for one of my right side hitters. She came in with little confidence but I can see the potential and I needed another passer I could count on to get under the ball. I played with three setters all day and everyone was hitting. Even down a veteran setter we played better in that first set than we have at any time since the playoff run of 2017. We need to get over the mental hurdles and these kids can do amazing things.”
Mesabi East 21 23
Hill City 25 25
Chisholm 25 25
Hill City 20 18
L. Falls 25 25
Hill City 20 21
Cherry 25 25 15
Hill City 14 27 7
The Hill City Hornets stayed unbeaten Sept. 8 with a four-set victory on the road at Northland of Remer. The team lost Saige Ahonen in the third set but rallied to win the fourth match of the season.
Dunham was happy with the win, “It was a wicked strange night. My first team came out rough, had a hard time keeping it between the lines but kept at it and pulled out game one. Game two I put my second string in and they started out well but couldn’t keep it together. I’ll eat that one, I want everyone to have a chance to play. We came back with the first team in game three and despite losing Saige we had others step up. Bella Dunham did a nice job setting most of the rest of the night. Michelle Smith and Kira Schuety stepped up along with Ally Zapzalka to help smooth things out and Annika Spangler and Shaley Pearson made some nice plays down the stretch.”
