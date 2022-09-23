Shaley Pearson and Riley Holm

Shaley Pearson (kneeling) and Riley Holm watch the ball go high in the Hornets loss to Chisholm.

 Submitted

The night started out great for the Hill City Hornets volleyball team on Sept. 15 but things went downhill in a hurry as they lost in three straight to visiting Chisholm. 

Coach Frankie Dunham explained, “We looked incredible in warmups, knocking balls all over the wall but when the match started things didn’t go well. The passes just weren’t there once we got underway. We have way too much motion under the ball right now and we spend too much time rehashing errors instead of working on the next point. That causes a snowball effect. They need to clear their heads. If we do the basics with intent we’ll be back on track in no time.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.