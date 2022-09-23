The night started out great for the Hill City Hornets volleyball team on Sept. 15 but things went downhill in a hurry as they lost in three straight to visiting Chisholm.
Coach Frankie Dunham explained, “We looked incredible in warmups, knocking balls all over the wall but when the match started things didn’t go well. The passes just weren’t there once we got underway. We have way too much motion under the ball right now and we spend too much time rehashing errors instead of working on the next point. That causes a snowball effect. They need to clear their heads. If we do the basics with intent we’ll be back on track in no time.”
The loss dropped the Hornets to 4-5 on the season.
Chisholm 25 25 25
Hill City 8 20 4
The Hill City Hornets had a rough night Sept. 13 as they saw their record fall to 4-4 with a loss to the Mille Lacs Raiders in three sets.
Coach Frankie Dunham wasn’t exactly pleased with her teams’ performance in the loss, “We couldn’t get much going on offense or defense. A heavy dose of passing and digging errors killed a productive night. If you can’t feed the setters, your hitters might as well be on an island. It was dismal. Time to reboot the offensive and defensive generator. We hope to rebound.”
Hill City 19 19 10
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
The Hornets return to action at Deer River Sept. 22.
