The Hill City Hornets picked up a big win on the road last Thursday as the boys basketball team beat Ogilvie 67-59.
Easton Kingsley led four Hornets in double figures as he scored 28 points helped along by six three-pointers. Matthew Washburn and Jacob Roper each had 14 and Quintarian Borders added 11. Roper added 19 rebounds to lead in that category.
Coach Steve St. Martin was excited about his team’s win, “This was a big win on the road for us. We were down by two at the half but really picked it up on both ends of the floor in the second half. This was a step in the right direction for us and with just one game next week we will be able to heal up 100% for the rest of the season.”
The Hornets were 17-24 from the free throw line, all in the second half as they moved their record to 2-12 on the season.
Hill City 22 45 67
Ogilvie 24 35 59
Roper erupted for 26 points for the Hill City Hornets in their 62-61 loss on the road at Floodwood Jan. 23. Easton Kingsley added 13 for the 1-12 Hornets while Matthew Washburn and Mitchell Casper each had seven, Quintarian Borders had six and Hayden Passig had two. Hill City was 8-12 from the free throw line and the Polar Bears were 5-6.
Coach Steve St. Martin added, “We lost a close one after leading most of the game. We had a chance to retake the lead in the final seconds but couldn’t get a shot to fall. Jacob had a great night with 26 points and nine rebounds, most off the offensive glass”.
