The Hill City Hornets picked up a big win on the road last Thursday as the boys basketball team beat Ogilvie 67-59. 

Easton Kingsley led four Hornets in double figures as he scored 28 points helped along by six three-pointers. Matthew Washburn and Jacob Roper each had 14 and Quintarian Borders added 11. Roper added 19 rebounds to lead in that category. 

