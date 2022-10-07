The Hill City Hornets volleyball team won one and lost two in the Bigfork Tourney on Oct. 1.
Hill City beat LFBF 2-0 in the opener, then lost to Laporte in three sets and dropped a tough one in three to the host team.
Coach Frankie Dunham said, “We opened up against Littlefork-Big Falls who were still shell-shocked from Thursday night and we didn’t really play well but didn’t have to to get the win. Next up was Laporte, we never fully engaged. One or two players at a time would spark but we made a lot of ugly plays. There were good moments and we couldn’t follow up. Michelle Smith moved to middle for her front row play. She is an amazing player and brings a ton of intensity. Against Bigfork, we had a lot of junior high type net play instead of setting us up for kills. We’re better off if we pull the ball off the net and set it up for a real attack. We got the match to a tiebreaker but passing the serve is an Achilles’ heel for us. Bad habits come sneaking back so we need to be more consistent. Riley Holm kept us in there but we lost 16-14. It was a nail-biter and a preview of our match with them Oct. 4.”
The Hornets defeated Littlefork-Big Falls Sept. 29 in three straight games.
Dumham was happy to play lots of kids in this one, “Our bench got some well-earned time in this match. They were down in game two but Bella Dunham served 10 straight points to get them back on track. In game three the starters returned to their form of the Greenway Tourney using multiple setters and playing well at the net. Dunham had six kills in game three alone while Wilson had five and three aces.”
LFBF 14 23 12
Hill City 25 25 25
The Hornets dropped a quick three-set match at Nashwauk-Keewatin Sept. 26. Dunham had some thoughts, “We started the first set pretty well, did a good job but went off the rails. We played like single players not as a team, not together. It’s not a lack of ability at this point, we’re just missing the team chemistry some nights.”
Hill City hosts Northeast Range Thursday, Oct. 6.
