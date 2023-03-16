The top-seeded Deer River Warriors were not in a giving mood last Thursday as they eliminated the Hill City Hornets boys basketball team on the Warriors’ home floor by a score of 86-36.
Deer River raced off to a huge lead at the break and continued on that path in the second half to drop the Hornets to a record of 4-22.
Matthew Washburn led the Hornets with 12 points while Easton Kingsley and Jacob Roper each had seven, Mitchell Casper had five, Andrew St. Martin and Quintarian Borders each had two and Trevor Kingsley had a free throw.
Hill City was 5-9 from the line while the Warriors finished 9-19.
Hill City 15 21 36
Deer River 62 24 86
Kingsley scored 22 points and Roper tallied 18 points and grabbed 24 rebounds as the Hornets opened the Section 7A tournament with a 60-44 home victory over the Cook County Vikings.
The Hornets trailed at the half but really got it going in the second half to pick up their first win in the last 10 games.
Coach Steve St. Martin talked about the win, “We didn’t play that well in the first half and didn’t take care of the ball, but really turned up the defense in the second half and got a couple of pretty good performances from Easton and Jacob.” Andrew St. Martin pitched in with eight points while Casper and Washburn each had five and Hayden Passig added two for the Hornets.
Hill City helped its cause by hitting 20-30 from the charity stripe.
