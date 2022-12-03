Sunday Sundowners 11-13
The Geriatrics104
Hot Tamales95
Class of ‘6477
Busch Lattes212
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jarred B219
Bev W194
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B582
Bev W495
Monday Night Mix 11-14
Bernick’s169.5100.5
Kimbee’s140130
Tire Barn139131
Deerstand139131
Dolls with Balls135.5134.5
Aitkin Lanes125145
North. Automat.119.5150.5
Holm’s Logging112.5157.5
Jarred B268
Carrie B193
Jarred B761
Carrie B556
Chixs and Dales 11-17
The DAV Team5324
Kiehm Farming4631
Ed & Stephani’s4433
Timber Lakes4235
Dutch’s Electric3443
Aitkin Lanes3245
Rock & Rollers3245
The Geriatrics2552
Sandra Hensel186
W. Zubke/N. Kiehm166
Sandra Hensel520
John Swanson430
Thursday Night Live 11-17
Block North198.5131.5
Duffy187.5142.5
Coombs Cuts185.5144.5
The Glen Store178152
Grumpy Old Men157173
Deerstand145185
The Landing141.5188.5
Bye00
Isaac236
Ashley C188
Mike L615
Ashley C506
Tuesday Tornadoes 11-15
Office Shop5126
Unclaimed Frt4730
Adv North4433
Sowing Seeds4037
Unit for Recov3938
Sec State Bank3245
Savanna Pllt3047
Rian Tree2552
Scott J/Jesse R172
Rebecca R181
HIGH SERIES:
Scott J508
Rebecca R484
Feather Merchants 11-16
Triton178152
Scott Watkins175.5154.5
Dumpster Fire168162
Rustic Trail167.5162.5
Bernick’s163.5166.5
Dotzler Power161.5168.5
Flat Rock Farm155.5174.5
North Automat150.5179.5
Josh L244
Kaija J221
Josh L641
Kaija J526
