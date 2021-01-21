Aitkin bowling
Feather Merchants 1-13
Bernick’s 208 122
Scott Watkins 200 130
Rustic Trail 181 149
Dotzler Power 159 171
Thrivent 153 177
Dumpster Fire 141 189
Flat Rock Farm 140 135
Nthn Automtn 135 195
IND. HIGH GAME:
N. Harmon/J. Burman 212
Linsey Hyovalti 211
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 606
Nick Harmon 583
