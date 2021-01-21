Bowling graphic

Aitkin bowling

Feather Merchants 1-13

Bernick’s    208    122

Scott Watkins    200    130

Rustic Trail    181    149

Dotzler Power    159    171

Thrivent    153    177

Dumpster Fire    141    189

Flat Rock Farm    140    135

Nthn Automtn    135    195

IND. HIGH GAME:

N. Harmon/J. Burman        212

Linsey Hyovalti        211

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        606

Nick Harmon        583

