Aitkin bowling
Feather Merchants 1-20
Bernick’s 211 149
Scott Watkins 210 150
Rustic Trail 201 159
Dotzler Power 186 174
Thrivent 165 195
Flat Rock Farm 164 196
Nthn Automtn 153 207
Dumpster Fire 147 213
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 249
Nick Harmon 242
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 678
Nick Harmon 658
Chixs and Dales 1-21
Ed & Stephani’s 49 35
Aitkin Lanes 47 37
Dutch’s Electric 43 41
DAV Team 43 41
Rock & Rollers 39 45
The Joint 35.5 48.5
Kiehm Farming 35.5 48.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Dave Stephani 194
Sandra Hensel 183
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Stephani 515
John Swanson 504
McGregor bowling
Northstar 11-23
Bann’s Bar 226.5 70.5
Buckhorn 172 125
Kalli’s Place 164.5 132.5
Grand Timber 136.5 163.5
Big Dollar 121.5 172.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 245
James Jones 219
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 609
Tom Farah 607
Tuesday Lakers 11-24
Kallis No. 1 70 18
McG Lanes 52 36
40 48
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 212
Marsha Arnold 187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Marsha Arnold 545
Christi Williams 520
Wednesday Ladies 1-13
Darrel’s Dollies 3 9
McG Baking. 3 9
Roy’s Babes 3 9
VFW 1 11
Strike Force 1 11
Misfits 1 11
IND. HIGH GAME:
Lisa Enderle 203
Dora Potts 199
IND. HIGH SERIES
Dora Potts 545
Pat Anderson 494
Classic 11-25
Bann’s Bar 162.5 110.5
Big Sand Bar 153.5 119.5
Fireside Inn 135 138
Willy’s Marine 89 184
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 202
Dave Hoover 197
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Hoover 568
Brian Zimpel 544
