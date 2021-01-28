Bowling graphic

Aitkin bowling

Feather Merchants 1-20

Bernick’s    211    149

Scott Watkins    210    150

Rustic Trail    201    159

Dotzler Power    186    174

Thrivent    165    195

Flat Rock Farm    164    196

Nthn Automtn    153    207

Dumpster Fire    147    213

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        249

Nick Harmon        242

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        678

Nick Harmon        658

Chixs and Dales 1-21

Ed & Stephani’s    49    35

Aitkin Lanes    47    37

Dutch’s Electric    43    41

DAV Team    43    41

Rock & Rollers    39    45

The Joint    35.5    48.5

Kiehm Farming    35.5    48.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Dave Stephani        194

Sandra Hensel        183

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Stephani        515

John Swanson        504

McGregor bowling

Northstar 11-23

Bann’s Bar    226.5    70.5

Buckhorn    172    125

Kalli’s Place    164.5    132.5

Grand Timber    136.5    163.5

Big Dollar    121.5    172.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        245

James Jones        219

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        609

Tom Farah        607

Tuesday Lakers 11-24

Kallis No. 1    70    18

McG Lanes    52    36

                    40    48

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        212

Marsha Arnold        187

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Marsha Arnold        545

Christi Williams        520

Wednesday Ladies 1-13

Darrel’s Dollies    3    9

McG Baking.    3    9

Roy’s Babes    3    9

VFW    1    11

Strike Force    1    11

Misfits    1    11

IND. HIGH GAME:

Lisa Enderle        203

Dora Potts        199

IND. HIGH SERIES

Dora Potts        545

Pat Anderson        494

Classic 11-25

Bann’s Bar    162.5    110.5

Big Sand Bar    153.5    119.5

Fireside Inn    135    138

Willy’s Marine    89    184

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        202

Dave Hoover        197

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Hoover        568

Brian Zimpel        544

