Aitkin Bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 10-5
Block North 26 9
United 4 Recovery 25 10
Security State Bank 19 16
Rian Tree 18 17
Savanna Pallets 18 17
Adventure North MN 14 21
Sowing Seeds 12 23
The Office Shop 8 27
IND. HIGH GAME:
Scott Watkins 206
Becky Robinson 173
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Ellis 498
Becky Robinson 450
Feather Merchants 10-6
Bernick’s 105 45
Rustic Trail 89 61
Triton 81 69
Scott Watkins 73 77
Flat Rock Farm 71 79
Dumpster Fire 63 87
Dotzler Power 62 88
Nthn Automtn 55 95
IND. HIGH GAME:
Doug Collins 254
Chris Orpen 246
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 689
Chris Orpen 637
Thursday Night Live 9-30
Aitkin Lanes 90.5 29.5
Block North 69 51
Glen Store 64 56
Coombs Cuts 54.5 65.5
The Landing 54.5 65.5
Radio Systems 50 70
Duffy 49.5 70.5
Deerstand 48 72
IND. HIGH GAME:
Gene Pagels 241
Chris Orpen 228
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Chris Orpen 587
Evan Ferdelman 575
Chixs and Dales 10-7
DAV Team 28 7
Timber Lakes Septic 23 12
Kiehm Farming 22 13
Rock & Rollers 19 16
Ed & Stephanis 16 19
Aitkin Lanes 12 23
Dutch’s Electric 11 24
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Bernie Scofield 184
Gary Tereau 166
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bernie Scofield 471
Gary Tereau 456
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.