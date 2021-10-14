Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 10-5

Block North    26    9

United 4 Recovery    25    10

Security State Bank    19    16

Rian Tree    18    17

Savanna Pallets    18    17

Adventure North MN    14    21

Sowing Seeds    12    23

The Office Shop    8    27

IND. HIGH GAME:

Scott Watkins        206

Becky Robinson        173

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Ellis        498

Becky Robinson        450

Feather Merchants 10-6

Bernick’s    105    45

Rustic Trail    89    61

Triton    81    69

Scott Watkins    73    77

Flat Rock Farm    71    79

Dumpster Fire    63    87

Dotzler Power    62    88

Nthn Automtn    55    95

IND. HIGH GAME:

Doug Collins        254

Chris Orpen        246

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        689

Chris Orpen        637

Thursday Night Live 9-30

Aitkin Lanes    90.5    29.5

Block North    69    51

Glen Store    64    56

Coombs Cuts    54.5    65.5

The Landing    54.5    65.5

Radio Systems    50    70

Duffy    49.5    70.5

Deerstand    48    72

IND. HIGH GAME:

Gene Pagels        241

Chris Orpen        228

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Chris Orpen        587

Evan Ferdelman        575

Chixs and Dales 10-7

DAV Team    28    7

Timber Lakes Septic    23    12

Kiehm Farming    22    13

Rock & Rollers    19    16

Ed & Stephanis    16    19

Aitkin Lanes    12    23

Dutch’s Electric    11    24

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Bernie Scofield        184

Gary Tereau        166

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Bernie Scofield        471

Gary Tereau        456

