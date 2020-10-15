Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 10-7

Scott Watkins    95    55

Bernick’s    90    60

Dumpster Fire    86    64

Dotzler Power    82    68

Thrivent    67    83

Nthn Automtn    65    85

Rustic Trail    61    89

Flat Rock Farm    53    97

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        300

Alex Bobenmoyer        235

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        672

Alex Bobenmoyer        643

Chixs & Dales 10-8

Ed & Stephani’s    23    12

Aitkin Lanes    21    14

Dutch’s Elec.    19    16

Rock & Rollers    17    18

DAV Team    15    20

Kiehm Farming    14    21

The Joint    14    21

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Deanna Patrick        200

Austin Burton        193

IND. HIGH SERIES

Austin Burton        537

Bruce Bogema        486

