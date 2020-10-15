Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 10-7
Scott Watkins 95 55
Bernick’s 90 60
Dumpster Fire 86 64
Dotzler Power 82 68
Thrivent 67 83
Nthn Automtn 65 85
Rustic Trail 61 89
Flat Rock Farm 53 97
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 300
Alex Bobenmoyer 235
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 672
Alex Bobenmoyer 643
Chixs & Dales 10-8
Ed & Stephani’s 23 12
Aitkin Lanes 21 14
Dutch’s Elec. 19 16
Rock & Rollers 17 18
DAV Team 15 20
Kiehm Farming 14 21
The Joint 14 21
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Deanna Patrick 200
Austin Burton 193
IND. HIGH SERIES
Austin Burton 537
Bruce Bogema 486
