Aitkin Bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 10-19

Rian Tree    32    17

United 4 Recovery    30    19

Block North    28    21

Savanna Pallets    25    24

Security State Bank    23    26

Sowing Seeds    19    30

Adventure North MN    19    23

The Office Shop    18    31

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jesse Rian        255

Emily Bonar        172

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jesse Rian        606

Sara Rian        391

Thursday Night Live 10-14

Bernick’s    121.5    58.5

Block North    109    71

Duffy    92.5    87.5

Radio Systems    85.5    94.5

The Landing    83    97

Coombs Cuts    79.5    100.5

Glen Store    76    104

Deerstand    73    107

IND. HIGH GAME:

Joe Collins        243

Chris Orpen        233

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Chris Orpen        661

Joe Collins        624

Chixs and Dales 10-14

DAV Team    33    9

Kiehm Farming    27    15

Timber Lakes Septic    25    17

Ed & Stephanis    23    19

Rock & Rollers    19    23

Dutch’s Electric    18    24

Aitkin Lanes    14    28

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

John Swanson        211

Bernie Scofield        155

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        568

Jackie Kiehm        415

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 10-11

Big Dollar    87.5    62.5

Kalli’s Place    86    64

Buckhorn    83.5    66.5

Bann’s Bar    59    91

Grand Timber    59    91

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        227

Bruce Johnston        223

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Bruce Johnston        612

Keith Kalli        593

Tuesday Lakers 10-12

Kallis No. 1    34    6

McG Lanes    26    14

     20    20

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Marsha Arnold        201

Michelle Dawson        181

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Michelle Dawson        498

Marsha Arnold        491

Wednesday Ladies 10-13

McG Baking.    15    9

VFW    14    10

Mark’s Bar    14    10

Darrel’s Dollies    11    13

Round Lake Resort    11    13

T-Bones BBQ    7    17

IND. HIGH GAME:

Geri Ward        195

Jeannie Fischer        192

IND. HIGH SERIES

Jeannie Fischer        527

Wynnona Fredricks        506

Classic 10-13

Minnesosta National    94    86

Willy’s Marine    93    87

Hillcrest    90.5    89.5

Bann’s Bar    82.5    97.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        247

Mike Widseth        218

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        620

Mike Widseth        599

TNT 10-14

McGregor Agency    133    47

Morris-Morris    97    83

Mark’s Bar    93    84

American Legion    76    101

Son’s Construction    69    111

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        267

Don Reich        236

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        708

Don Reich        659

