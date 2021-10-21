Aitkin Bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 10-19
Rian Tree 32 17
United 4 Recovery 30 19
Block North 28 21
Savanna Pallets 25 24
Security State Bank 23 26
Sowing Seeds 19 30
Adventure North MN 19 23
The Office Shop 18 31
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jesse Rian 255
Emily Bonar 172
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jesse Rian 606
Sara Rian 391
Thursday Night Live 10-14
Bernick’s 121.5 58.5
Block North 109 71
Duffy 92.5 87.5
Radio Systems 85.5 94.5
The Landing 83 97
Coombs Cuts 79.5 100.5
Glen Store 76 104
Deerstand 73 107
IND. HIGH GAME:
Joe Collins 243
Chris Orpen 233
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Chris Orpen 661
Joe Collins 624
Chixs and Dales 10-14
DAV Team 33 9
Kiehm Farming 27 15
Timber Lakes Septic 25 17
Ed & Stephanis 23 19
Rock & Rollers 19 23
Dutch’s Electric 18 24
Aitkin Lanes 14 28
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
John Swanson 211
Bernie Scofield 155
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 568
Jackie Kiehm 415
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 10-11
Big Dollar 87.5 62.5
Kalli’s Place 86 64
Buckhorn 83.5 66.5
Bann’s Bar 59 91
Grand Timber 59 91
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 227
Bruce Johnston 223
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bruce Johnston 612
Keith Kalli 593
Tuesday Lakers 10-12
Kallis No. 1 34 6
McG Lanes 26 14
20 20
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Marsha Arnold 201
Michelle Dawson 181
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Michelle Dawson 498
Marsha Arnold 491
Wednesday Ladies 10-13
McG Baking. 15 9
VFW 14 10
Mark’s Bar 14 10
Darrel’s Dollies 11 13
Round Lake Resort 11 13
T-Bones BBQ 7 17
IND. HIGH GAME:
Geri Ward 195
Jeannie Fischer 192
IND. HIGH SERIES
Jeannie Fischer 527
Wynnona Fredricks 506
Classic 10-13
Minnesosta National 94 86
Willy’s Marine 93 87
Hillcrest 90.5 89.5
Bann’s Bar 82.5 97.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 247
Mike Widseth 218
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 620
Mike Widseth 599
TNT 10-14
McGregor Agency 133 47
Morris-Morris 97 83
Mark’s Bar 93 84
American Legion 76 101
Son’s Construction 69 111
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 267
Don Reich 236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 708
Don Reich 659
