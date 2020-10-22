Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Sunday Night 10-11

Palisade OneSt    11    

Class of 64    21    

Busch Lattes.    17    

Block North    11    

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christina Patrick        279

Ryan Fowlds        243

IND. HIGH SERIES

Jarred Burman        652

Ryan Fowlds        611

Monday Mixed 10-12

Dolls w/Balls    95.5    

Holm’s Logging    86    

Deerwood Leg.    66.5    

Tire Barn    63    

Nthn Automtn    55    

Kimbee’s    39    

IND. HIGH GAME:

Brady Catlin        198

Brady Catlin        178

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Brady Catlin        515

Angie Harmon        475

Tuesday Tornadoes 10-13

United For Recov    32    

Rian’s Tree    24    

Sowing Seeds    23    

Adventure North    22    

Savanna Pallets    21    

Block North    16    

Office Shop    16    

Shirts Plus    14    

IND. HIGH GAME:

Brandon Watkins        181

Terry Barrett        181

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Terry Barrett        498

Brandon Watkins        469

Feather Merchants 10-14

Scott Watkins    115    

Bernick’s    11    

Dotzler Power    101    

Dumpster Fire    97.5    

Rustic Trail    81.5    

Thrivent    81    

Nthn Automtn    75    

Flat Rock Farm    58    

IND. HIGH GAME:

Troy Johnson        250

Doug Collins        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Troy Johnson        607

Doug Collins        584

Chixs & Dales 10-15

Ed & Stephani’s    28    14

Dutch’s Elec.    26    16

Aitkin Lanes    26    16

DAV Team    22    20

Rock & Rollers    17    25

Kiehm Farming    16    26

The Joint    14    28

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        207

Dave Stephani        168

IND. HIGH SERIES

Bruce Bogema        4489

Becky Bogema/S. Hensel        474

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 10-5

Bann’s Bar    71.5    18.5

Buckhorn    59    28

Big Dollar    45.5    41.5

Grand Timber    39    51

Kalli’s Place    35    55

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        257

Christi Williams        246

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        661

Don Reich        649

Tuesday Lakers 10-6

Kallis No. 1    24    8

McG Lanes    22    10

Rustic Trail    8    24

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        203

Tristin Reinke        199

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        575

Tristin Reinke        482

Wednesday Ladies 10-7

McG Baking.    11    5

Roy’s Babes    11    5

Darrel’s Dollies    8    8

Strike Force    8    8

Round Lake    5    11

VFW    4    12

IND. HIGH GAME:

Kathy Dallman        187

Kathy Fredrickson        171

IND. HIGH SERIES

Kathy Dallman        487

Jeannie Fischer        460

Classic 10-7

Bann’s Bar    55    29

Fireside Inn    45    39

Big Sand Bar    35.5    48.5

Willy’s Marine    32.5    51.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Eric Vanguilder        274

Mike Widseth        257

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        656

Don Reich        633

TNT 10-8

Nistler Plumbing    78.5    41.5

Son’s Constr.    75    42

Am. Legion    59.5    60.5

McG Agency    58.5    61.5

Morris-Morris    49.5    67.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        242

Mike Widseth        224

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        658

Mike Widseth        616

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.