Aitkin Bowling
Sunday Night 10-11
Palisade OneSt 11
Class of 64 21
Busch Lattes. 17
Block North 11
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christina Patrick 279
Ryan Fowlds 243
IND. HIGH SERIES
Jarred Burman 652
Ryan Fowlds 611
Monday Mixed 10-12
Dolls w/Balls 95.5
Holm’s Logging 86
Deerwood Leg. 66.5
Tire Barn 63
Nthn Automtn 55
Kimbee’s 39
IND. HIGH GAME:
Brady Catlin 198
Brady Catlin 178
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Brady Catlin 515
Angie Harmon 475
Tuesday Tornadoes 10-13
United For Recov 32
Rian’s Tree 24
Sowing Seeds 23
Adventure North 22
Savanna Pallets 21
Block North 16
Office Shop 16
Shirts Plus 14
IND. HIGH GAME:
Brandon Watkins 181
Terry Barrett 181
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Terry Barrett 498
Brandon Watkins 469
Feather Merchants 10-14
Scott Watkins 115
Bernick’s 11
Dotzler Power 101
Dumpster Fire 97.5
Rustic Trail 81.5
Thrivent 81
Nthn Automtn 75
Flat Rock Farm 58
IND. HIGH GAME:
Troy Johnson 250
Doug Collins 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Troy Johnson 607
Doug Collins 584
Chixs & Dales 10-15
Ed & Stephani’s 28 14
Dutch’s Elec. 26 16
Aitkin Lanes 26 16
DAV Team 22 20
Rock & Rollers 17 25
Kiehm Farming 16 26
The Joint 14 28
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandra Hensel 207
Dave Stephani 168
IND. HIGH SERIES
Bruce Bogema 4489
Becky Bogema/S. Hensel 474
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 10-5
Bann’s Bar 71.5 18.5
Buckhorn 59 28
Big Dollar 45.5 41.5
Grand Timber 39 51
Kalli’s Place 35 55
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 257
Christi Williams 246
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 661
Don Reich 649
Tuesday Lakers 10-6
Kallis No. 1 24 8
McG Lanes 22 10
Rustic Trail 8 24
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 203
Tristin Reinke 199
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 575
Tristin Reinke 482
Wednesday Ladies 10-7
McG Baking. 11 5
Roy’s Babes 11 5
Darrel’s Dollies 8 8
Strike Force 8 8
Round Lake 5 11
VFW 4 12
IND. HIGH GAME:
Kathy Dallman 187
Kathy Fredrickson 171
IND. HIGH SERIES
Kathy Dallman 487
Jeannie Fischer 460
Classic 10-7
Bann’s Bar 55 29
Fireside Inn 45 39
Big Sand Bar 35.5 48.5
Willy’s Marine 32.5 51.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Eric Vanguilder 274
Mike Widseth 257
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 656
Don Reich 633
TNT 10-8
Nistler Plumbing 78.5 41.5
Son’s Constr. 75 42
Am. Legion 59.5 60.5
McG Agency 58.5 61.5
Morris-Morris 49.5 67.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 242
Mike Widseth 224
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 658
Mike Widseth 616
