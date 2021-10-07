Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 9-28

Block North    22    6

Security State Bank    19    9

United 4 Recovery    19    9

Rian Tree    17    11

Savanna Pallets    15    13

Sowing Seeds    8    20

Adventure North MN    7    21

The Office Shop    5    23

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jesse Rian        206

Samantha Rassier        182

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jesse Rian        552

Becky Robinson        474

Feather Merchants 9-29

Bernick’s    84    36

Rustic Trail    78    42

Flat Rock Farm    68    52

Dotzler Power    59    61

Dumpster Fire    55    65

Scott Watkins    54    66

Triton    54    66

Nthn Automtn    28    92

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jared Bobenmoyer        246

Jarred Burman        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        594

Clark Peysar        593

Thursday Night Live 9-30

Aitkin Lanes    90.5    29.5

Block North    69    51

Glen Store    64    56

Coombs Cuts    54.5    65.5

The Landing    54.5    65.5

Radio Systems    50    70

Duffy    49.5    70.5

Deerstand    48    72

IND. HIGH GAME:

Gene Pagels        241

Chris Orpen        228

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Chris Orpen        587

Evan Ferdelman        575

Chixs and Dales 9-30

Timber Lakes Septic    21    7

DAV Team    21    7

Kiehm Farming    19    9

Ed & Stephanis    16    12

Rock & Rollers    14    14

Aitkin Lanes    10    18

Dutch’s Electric    6    22

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Ed Gabert        209

John Swanson        204

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        545

Sandra Hensel        463

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 9-27

Bann’s Bar    54    36

Big Dollar    53.5    36.5

Buckhorn    52.5    37.5

Grand Timber    43    47

Kalli’s Place    39    51

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

R. Johnson/M. Widseth        243

Calvin Finnila        226

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        592

C. Finnila/R. Johnson        573

Tuesday Lakers 9-28

Kallis No. 1    18    6

McG Lanes    16    8

     14    10

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Bethany Sellers        181

Kinsey Weimer        172

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Heather Smith        448

Bethany Sellers        430

Wednesday Ladies 9-29

Mark’s Bar    11    5

McG Baking.    9    7

Darrel’s Dollies    8    8

VFW    7    9

T-Bones BBQ    7    9

Round Lake Resort    6    10

IND. HIGH GAME:

Coralie Fredrick        204

Wynnona Fredricks        180

IND. HIGH SERIES

Wynnona Fredricks        497

Sunny Reich        474

Classic 9-29

Willy’s Marine    76    44

Minnesosta National    58    62

Hillcrest    55    65

Bann’s Bar    51    69

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        202

Mike Widseth        201

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        601

T. Carr/M. Widseth        533

TNT 9-30

McGregor Agency    88    32

Mark’s Bar    61    56

Morris-Morris    58    62

American Legion    51    66

Son’s Construction    49    71

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        269

Matt Wayrynen        268

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Matt Wayrynen        717

Jared Burman        692

