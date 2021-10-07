Aitkin Bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 9-28
Block North 22 6
Security State Bank 19 9
United 4 Recovery 19 9
Rian Tree 17 11
Savanna Pallets 15 13
Sowing Seeds 8 20
Adventure North MN 7 21
The Office Shop 5 23
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jesse Rian 206
Samantha Rassier 182
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jesse Rian 552
Becky Robinson 474
Feather Merchants 9-29
Bernick’s 84 36
Rustic Trail 78 42
Flat Rock Farm 68 52
Dotzler Power 59 61
Dumpster Fire 55 65
Scott Watkins 54 66
Triton 54 66
Nthn Automtn 28 92
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jared Bobenmoyer 246
Jarred Burman 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 594
Clark Peysar 593
Thursday Night Live 9-30
Aitkin Lanes 90.5 29.5
Block North 69 51
Glen Store 64 56
Coombs Cuts 54.5 65.5
The Landing 54.5 65.5
Radio Systems 50 70
Duffy 49.5 70.5
Deerstand 48 72
IND. HIGH GAME:
Gene Pagels 241
Chris Orpen 228
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Chris Orpen 587
Evan Ferdelman 575
Chixs and Dales 9-30
Timber Lakes Septic 21 7
DAV Team 21 7
Kiehm Farming 19 9
Ed & Stephanis 16 12
Rock & Rollers 14 14
Aitkin Lanes 10 18
Dutch’s Electric 6 22
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Ed Gabert 209
John Swanson 204
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 545
Sandra Hensel 463
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 9-27
Bann’s Bar 54 36
Big Dollar 53.5 36.5
Buckhorn 52.5 37.5
Grand Timber 43 47
Kalli’s Place 39 51
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
R. Johnson/M. Widseth 243
Calvin Finnila 226
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 592
C. Finnila/R. Johnson 573
Tuesday Lakers 9-28
Kallis No. 1 18 6
McG Lanes 16 8
14 10
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Bethany Sellers 181
Kinsey Weimer 172
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Heather Smith 448
Bethany Sellers 430
Wednesday Ladies 9-29
Mark’s Bar 11 5
McG Baking. 9 7
Darrel’s Dollies 8 8
VFW 7 9
T-Bones BBQ 7 9
Round Lake Resort 6 10
IND. HIGH GAME:
Coralie Fredrick 204
Wynnona Fredricks 180
IND. HIGH SERIES
Wynnona Fredricks 497
Sunny Reich 474
Classic 9-29
Willy’s Marine 76 44
Minnesosta National 58 62
Hillcrest 55 65
Bann’s Bar 51 69
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 202
Mike Widseth 201
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 601
T. Carr/M. Widseth 533
TNT 9-30
McGregor Agency 88 32
Mark’s Bar 61 56
Morris-Morris 58 62
American Legion 51 66
Son’s Construction 49 71
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 269
Matt Wayrynen 268
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Matt Wayrynen 717
Jared Burman 692
